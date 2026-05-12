Denver's Design-Forward Hotel Has A Rooftop Pool, Mountain Views, And An Artisan Food Hall

In the late 1800s, a large iron factory was built near the banks of the South Platte River in Denver. It seems unlikely at the time that the builders could have imagined the site would one day become a boutique hotel with restaurants and a rooftop pool. But that's exactly what happened in 2018 with The Source Hotel + Market Hall. Located in the River North (aka RiNo) Art District and known as The Source, it is part of the ongoing revitalization of the neighborhood. It's the ideal destination for anyone who likes good food, a good night's sleep, and views of the Rocky Mountains all in one place.

The hotel portion of The Source complex is an eight-story, sharply angled building of glass and steel; and looms above the area's low-rise buildings in the neighborhood, so it's a great landmark. It has 100 guest rooms, some of which have views of the Rocky Mountains, and some also come with Japanese soaking tubs. All the rooms have a minimalist yet comfortable style with custom furniture, clean lines, and an airy feel. For those who travel with their dogs (75 pounds or less), you can get your room furnished with a dog bed and treats.

The hotel has received a number of accolades. It's gotten a nod from the Michelin Guide, which noted it for its "modern design," and it was named Colorado's "Innovative Project of the Year" in 2018. The hotel also has its LEED Certification, so you can feel good about a stay here.