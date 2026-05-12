Denver's Design-Forward Hotel Has A Rooftop Pool, Mountain Views, And An Artisan Food Hall
In the late 1800s, a large iron factory was built near the banks of the South Platte River in Denver. It seems unlikely at the time that the builders could have imagined the site would one day become a boutique hotel with restaurants and a rooftop pool. But that's exactly what happened in 2018 with The Source Hotel + Market Hall. Located in the River North (aka RiNo) Art District and known as The Source, it is part of the ongoing revitalization of the neighborhood. It's the ideal destination for anyone who likes good food, a good night's sleep, and views of the Rocky Mountains all in one place.
The hotel portion of The Source complex is an eight-story, sharply angled building of glass and steel; and looms above the area's low-rise buildings in the neighborhood, so it's a great landmark. It has 100 guest rooms, some of which have views of the Rocky Mountains, and some also come with Japanese soaking tubs. All the rooms have a minimalist yet comfortable style with custom furniture, clean lines, and an airy feel. For those who travel with their dogs (75 pounds or less), you can get your room furnished with a dog bed and treats.
The hotel has received a number of accolades. It's gotten a nod from the Michelin Guide, which noted it for its "modern design," and it was named Colorado's "Innovative Project of the Year" in 2018. The hotel also has its LEED Certification, so you can feel good about a stay here.
Diverse dining options at The Source in Denver
When you check in to The Source Hotel, you can enjoy a taste of a locally brewed beer; it's a fitting welcome since Denver is America's craft beer capital. Guests also get a $15 credit at Cimera, the rooftop restaurant on the eighth floor of the hotel. Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz helped craft the Pan-Latin menu here with dishes like empanadas, Peruvian ceviche, carne asada, and whole roasted bass, and the crushed avocado is a fun and delicious play on guacamole that includes bacon, pomegranate, and sesame seeds. All of the dishes pair well with their creative craft cocktails and wines.
You can enjoy your meal indoors in the colorful, mural-filled dining room or out on the patio with some incredible views. Cimera is one of those great Denver restaurants with views of the city and the Rocky mountains. It's open for lunch and dinner, and there's a daily happy hour menu as well as a weekend brunch.
Cimera is just one of the places to eat at The Source. There's also Safta, which serves Mediterranean and Israeli food and is helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya. At Smok, you can get tasty barbecue, and Temaki Den is all about hand rolls and flame seared sushi. For dessert, Fev'co Chocolat is a locally loved spot for high-end, artisanal chocolates and other sweet treats. The Source also hosts fun food pop ups, so you never know what tasty treats await.
The Source has a rooftop pool, and it's in a dynamic neighborhood
Beyond the comfy rooms and great dining, The Source Hotel has even more amenities. One standout feature is the rooftop outdoor pool, which is heated and open year-round. There's also a hot tub up there, so you can see the skyline and mountains as you swim or soak — it's particularly pretty at sunset since it's facing west. For those wanting to get in a workout, there's a spacious gym, complete with Peloton bikes. You can even get your hair cut in the Market Hall.
While there's plenty to keep you occupied within The Source, its location in Denver's RiNo Art District puts you close to all kinds of attractions, and this lively neighborhood is easily walkable. You can find dozens of beautiful murals, fun bars, boutiques, and a handful of art galleries. There's also another food hall: the Denver Central Market.
If you're flying into the Mile High City, you can get to The Source Hotel + Market Hall via the A Line from the airport; it's about half a mile from 38th and Blake station. And if you're driving in, the hotel has a parking garage as well as a package where the self parking costs are included in your room rate.