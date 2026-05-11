Between Colorado Springs And Pueblo Is An Up-And-Coming Suburb With Mountain Views And A Vibrant Downtown
If you've ever been enamored by the stunning natural beauty of Colorado Springs, you may not have realized you were a mere 14 miles away from the suburban gem that is Fountain, Colorado. This small city is home to around 30,000 residents, many being young families with children. It's experiencing rapid commercial growth, making it attractive to people looking for an up-and-coming neighborhood to visit or call home.
The town's local organization, Fountain Up, plans festive events throughout the year to celebrate holidays, support charitable causes, and provide locals and travelers with plenty of fun for all ages. In addition to checking out local wildlife, gazing at Pikes Peak on the horizon, and enjoying all that downtown Fountain has to offer, the community of this suburb adds extra entertainment through its festivals and dances.
Note that when planning your travels to or through Fountain, multiple transit options exist. The Colorado Springs Airport is the closest for air travel — around a 20-minute car ride from downtown — and Fountain itself has a municipal transit system that provides buses to get around town. Of course, driving your own vehicle will give you the most freedom to check out surrounding areas, but it's not necessary to explore Fountain proper. You can also reach Fountain from Pueblo, Colorado, a 30-minute drive away.
Enjoying mountain views and animal sightings in Fountain, Colorado
Fountain Creek Regional Park is a central hub for outdoor adventures and pristine views of Pikes Peak. The park primarily consists of varying landscapes that center around the Fountain Creek Watershed, a creek so large that it's actually the size of a river. Within the park itself, you can explore woodlands, wetlands, ponds, marshes, and the creek. Thanks to the wetlands found in Fountain Creek Regional Park, many kinds of animals flock to the area, giving visitors a chance to spot them in the wild. Visitors on Tripadvisor report seeing a variety of fauna, from monarch butterflies to white-tailed deer, fish, snakes, birds, and even bobcats. If you're traveling with kids or have a group member in need of ADA accommodations, be sure to check the on-site Fountain Creek Nature Center, which offers children's programming and accessible options for exploring the park.
For a more immersive experience in nature, you might fancy a stay at the Colorado Springs KOA Holiday, a campground in Fountain set against the beautiful backdrop of Pikes Peak. While the campground overall has moderate reviews, if it's stunning views you're after, one Tripadvisor reviewer shares that this "clean campground ... [has] an amazing view of the mountains."
Spending time in Fountain, Colorado, makes the entire Pikes Peak region accessible, meaning you can easily get to big-draw areas like the Garden of the Gods and its mesmerizing red rock beauty, or Manitou Springs, an artsy city with mineral springs and quirky charm just past Colorado Springs when traveling from Fountain.
Visit downtown Fountain for food and drinks
Downtown Fountain, also known as "Olde Town," stretches along Main Street and the surrounding blocks and is where you'll find local watering holes and restaurants to enjoy during your stay. If you need a coffee to get your day started on the right foot, you'll want to check out Olde Town Coffee Shop, a popular local eatery for breakfast pastries and morning drinks. One self-proclaimed "picky" reviewer on Google said this shop made the most delicious spiced dirty chai they've ever had.
For dinner and evening drinks, downtown Fountain has some great options. Peaks N Pines Brewing Company is a local brewery that serves up beers on tap as well as a full food menu. It's not part of the Colorado Beer Trail, which includes world-class brews and mountain views, but it's a highly rated local haunt nonetheless. This brewery is also family friendly — check the Peaks N Pines Brewing Company schedule for events like family bingo. And if beer isn't your thing or you're searching for a romantic adults-only outing, the Fountain Creek Winery and Eatery is an equally beloved neighborhood gem.
If you're looking for happenings in downtown Fountain, be sure to check the Fountain Up Facebook page for upcoming events; there are often street fairs and community celebrations around holidays like Halloween and Christmas.