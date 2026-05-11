Between Colorado Springs And Pueblo Is An Up-And-Coming Suburb With Mountain Views And A Vibrant Downtown

If you've ever been enamored by the stunning natural beauty of Colorado Springs, you may not have realized you were a mere 14 miles away from the suburban gem that is Fountain, Colorado. This small city is home to around 30,000 residents, many being young families with children. It's experiencing rapid commercial growth, making it attractive to people looking for an up-and-coming neighborhood to visit or call home.

The town's local organization, Fountain Up, plans festive events throughout the year to celebrate holidays, support charitable causes, and provide locals and travelers with plenty of fun for all ages. In addition to checking out local wildlife, gazing at Pikes Peak on the horizon, and enjoying all that downtown Fountain has to offer, the community of this suburb adds extra entertainment through its festivals and dances.

Note that when planning your travels to or through Fountain, multiple transit options exist. The Colorado Springs Airport is the closest for air travel — around a 20-minute car ride from downtown — and Fountain itself has a municipal transit system that provides buses to get around town. Of course, driving your own vehicle will give you the most freedom to check out surrounding areas, but it's not necessary to explore Fountain proper. You can also reach Fountain from Pueblo, Colorado, a 30-minute drive away.