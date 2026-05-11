What Consumer Reports' 3 Favorite First-Class Airline Experiences Have In Common

When you pay for first class, you expect high standards, and rightly so. But not all airlines deliver the same level of premium service, and at a time when many travelers feel the experience is slipping, insight into how major airlines measure up — and what top performers have in common — can be helpful. In 2026, Consumer Reports released survey findings based on feedback from 2,140 first-class passengers who flew on 3,782 flights across seven major U.S.-based airlines between January 2022 and February 2023. Respondents evaluated their experiences across several categories, including staff service, check-in processes, cabin cleanliness, pricing transparency, flight timeliness, seat selection, and flight updates. Three airlines scored highest for business and first-class cabin experiences: Hawaiian Airlines at number one, followed by Alaska Airlines, then Delta Air Lines.

All three airlines earned 5 out of 5 scores for staff service, flight updates, pricing transparency, and seat selection. Hawaiian scored 4 out of 5 for check-in ease, Alaska received a 4 out of 5 rating for on-time performance, while Delta scored 4 out of 5 in both cabin cleanliness and timeliness. (Notably, timeliness is not an exclusive experience to business or first-class passengers, but it remains one of the most important factors in overall airline satisfaction). Consumer Reports also stated that many of the categories surveyed among economy travelers showed similar results, with seat comfort standing out as the biggest difference compared to first class.

For 90 years, Consumer Reports has been an independent nonprofit dedicated to creating "a fair and just marketplace for all." Through research and testing, it helps consumers make informed decisions while influencing business practices and public policy. While the organization didn't cite an in-depth methodology for this study, a ranking system of 1 to 5 — with 5 being the best — was used.