One Of 2026's Most Popular American Cruise Destinations Is An Outdoorsy State Breaking Tourism Records

Cruising is one of the most effortless and exciting ways to discover multiple destinations in a short period of time. This might be why AAA projects that a record-breaking 21.7 million Americans will embark on sailings in 2026 — and Alaskan voyages in particular are gaining popularity. According to the Alaska Travel Industry Association, 3.08 million visitors traveled to the state between May 2024 and April 2025 — a new record, just surpassing the previous year's milestone of 3.05 million. In fact, 58% of visitors were cruise passengers. Not only has Alaska seen an overall increase in tourism by nearly 33,000 visitors between 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, but the cruise sector has been its driving force, with an increase of 66,000 passengers during the same period. In 2026, that is only expected to grow.

The scenery alone makes it worth the voyage. Sailing spots like Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm, and Icy Strait Point round out many itineraries, and some of the most visited calls include Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Seward, and Sitka. While cruising, guests can see bald eagles fly overhead, view humpback whales at sea, and go dog sledding onshore. Helicopter tours allow cruisers to see the Last Frontier's glaciers from up above, or you can kayak through glacier-carved fjords from below. The snow-capped peaks and temperate rainforest adventures are exactly why Alaska's tourism numbers have broken a record — and they show no sign of slowing down.