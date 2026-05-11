This Historic New York City Deli Has An Iconic Hollywood Credit And One Of The Area's Best Pastrami Sandwiches

While New York City's "Big Apple" nickname doesn't actually have anything to do with food, delving into the city's culinary scene is a must for any NYC trip. In addition to reflecting the city's centuries of cultural diversity, many New York City eateries have made their mark on pop culture. Think glimpses of Joe's Pizza in "Spider-Man 2." But perhaps one iconic place that tops them all, in terms of both pop-culture importance and historical significance, is Katz's Delicatessen in Manhattan's Lower East Side. More than that, this deli's pastrami sandwiches are thought to be among the best in the region.

Katz's Delicatessen (or Katz's Deli) has been in business since 1888, but it hit the big screen in a major way a full century later, in what is perhaps the most well-known scene in the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," which was filmed in the restaurant. Actors Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally deliver comedic performances over their meals, culminating with the famous and often parodied line, "I'll have what she's having." Even so, the food at Katz's clearly isn't secondary to its Hollywood connections.