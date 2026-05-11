This Historic New York City Deli Has An Iconic Hollywood Credit And One Of The Area's Best Pastrami Sandwiches
While New York City's "Big Apple" nickname doesn't actually have anything to do with food, delving into the city's culinary scene is a must for any NYC trip. In addition to reflecting the city's centuries of cultural diversity, many New York City eateries have made their mark on pop culture. Think glimpses of Joe's Pizza in "Spider-Man 2." But perhaps one iconic place that tops them all, in terms of both pop-culture importance and historical significance, is Katz's Delicatessen in Manhattan's Lower East Side. More than that, this deli's pastrami sandwiches are thought to be among the best in the region.
Katz's Delicatessen (or Katz's Deli) has been in business since 1888, but it hit the big screen in a major way a full century later, in what is perhaps the most well-known scene in the 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally," which was filmed in the restaurant. Actors Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally deliver comedic performances over their meals, culminating with the famous and often parodied line, "I'll have what she's having." Even so, the food at Katz's clearly isn't secondary to its Hollywood connections.
Chefs at Katz's Delicatessen have making pastrami sandwiches down to a science
Before it became one of many iconic spots from your favorite movies that you can visit in NYC, Katz's Delicatessen became popular within the Lower East Side's huge immigrant community. It remains a place for the area's residents to enjoy food from their diverse backgrounds. Think the ancient Italian roots of salami or corned beef, a deli staple influenced by NYC's Irish immigrants. However, customers especially love the pastrami sandwiches. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, "the pastrami sandwich is the best I've ever had," while another claimed, "I can't recall ever getting a better tasting pastrami anywhere else!"
The common consensus regarding the Big Apple's pastrami is that it came to the city thanks to Romanian Jewish immigrants. How to make this special type of beef varies, and the intricacy of the Katz's method is a testament to why their pastrami sandwiches are among the best. It involves only navel cut beef, all in-house ingredients, weeks of saltwater brine, Old World Spices, and customized smokers. Optional toppings include mustard, lettuce, cheese, sauerkraut, and more. There are some New York City restaurants that don't take reservations, and Katz's is one of them (except for parties of 10 or more), so be prepared for a bit of a wait. Katz's can get busy, but the experience is worth it.