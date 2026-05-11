A Fascinating European City Surrounded By Mountains Is One Of 2026's Most Underrated Destinations

As summer approaches, many travelers will no doubt be planning a European getaway. Paris and London are always top choices, along with the Amalfi Coast in Italy for beach days and wine nights. But what about somewhere many travelers probably haven't heard of before? For those who feel like exploring underrated European destinations, consider a trip to North Macedonia. More specifically, to Bitola, a wonderful ancient town cradled by the pointy peaks of the Pelagonia Valley. With most tourists setting their sights on hotspots like Athens and Santorini over in Greece, the quiet lanes of Bitola certainly make this North Macedonian destination an off-the-beaten-path choice for a 2026 vacation.

Bitola's history stretches back thousands of years, first to the Greeks, then the Romans, and eventually the Ottomans. The ruins of Heraclea Lyncestis, the original Greek settlement established around the 4th century B.C.E., still sit on the edge of town awaiting tourists to explore. The historic streets are crowded with ancient landmarks amidst pretty architecture, not to mention museums, public parks, and plenty of restaurants with outdoor seating. Just beyond the edge of town, mountain adventures await. Pelister National Park is a vast stretch of soaring ridges and jagged slopes just as dramatic as the Alps, with hiking trails meandering between mountain forests, tranquil lakes, and grassy meadows. In the winter, snowfall turns the slopes into a haven for skiing.

With both cultural attractions and outdoor adventures to offer, the city of Bitola "deserves a spot on every traveler's itinerary," writes the PenguinTravel blog, while Adventurous Kate claims that Macedonia "deserves to be visited more." Posting to her personal blog, Enjoy Living Abroad, American travel writer Karen McCann called Bitola "the best-kept secret in the Balkans." For an underrated getaway to a mountain oasis, add Bitola to your European travel plans.