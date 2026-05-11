A Fascinating European City Surrounded By Mountains Is One Of 2026's Most Underrated Destinations
As summer approaches, many travelers will no doubt be planning a European getaway. Paris and London are always top choices, along with the Amalfi Coast in Italy for beach days and wine nights. But what about somewhere many travelers probably haven't heard of before? For those who feel like exploring underrated European destinations, consider a trip to North Macedonia. More specifically, to Bitola, a wonderful ancient town cradled by the pointy peaks of the Pelagonia Valley. With most tourists setting their sights on hotspots like Athens and Santorini over in Greece, the quiet lanes of Bitola certainly make this North Macedonian destination an off-the-beaten-path choice for a 2026 vacation.
Bitola's history stretches back thousands of years, first to the Greeks, then the Romans, and eventually the Ottomans. The ruins of Heraclea Lyncestis, the original Greek settlement established around the 4th century B.C.E., still sit on the edge of town awaiting tourists to explore. The historic streets are crowded with ancient landmarks amidst pretty architecture, not to mention museums, public parks, and plenty of restaurants with outdoor seating. Just beyond the edge of town, mountain adventures await. Pelister National Park is a vast stretch of soaring ridges and jagged slopes just as dramatic as the Alps, with hiking trails meandering between mountain forests, tranquil lakes, and grassy meadows. In the winter, snowfall turns the slopes into a haven for skiing.
With both cultural attractions and outdoor adventures to offer, the city of Bitola "deserves a spot on every traveler's itinerary," writes the PenguinTravel blog, while Adventurous Kate claims that Macedonia "deserves to be visited more." Posting to her personal blog, Enjoy Living Abroad, American travel writer Karen McCann called Bitola "the best-kept secret in the Balkans." For an underrated getaway to a mountain oasis, add Bitola to your European travel plans.
Explore Bitola's historic sites and cultural attractions
With a nickname like the "City of Consuls," history fiends will no doubt want to immerse themselves in Bitola's many layers of cultural heritage. From ancient Greek ruins to the romantic architecture of the Ottoman era, there's a lot to see in town. Start the day with a visit to the Heraclea Lyncestis archaeological site, where you can trace the footsteps of the Greek and Roman empires amidst sweeping mountain views.
Philip II of Macedon, who was the father of Alexander the Great, established Heraclea as an important trading city, which eventually fell under Roman control. The emperor Hadrian built a theater for gladiator tournaments, which still stands proudly for visitors to admire, along with bathhouses, Christian churches, and even a Jewish temple. Heraclea's intricate floor mosaics depicting scenes of animals and colorful patterns are also a stunning example of ancient Greek and Roman craftsmanship. "If you come to Bitola, you should definitely go," recommended a previous visitor.
Back in the town center, the old stone clock tower is a great photo spot, surrounded by shady green lawns to rest before exploring nearby Magnolia Square. A statue of Philip II of Macedon stands imposingly in front of a whimsical fountain, inviting visitors to wander around the local shops and restaurants. The cobbled alleyway along Magnolia Square leads directly into Širok Sokak, a picturesque pedestrian shopping zone flanked by leafy trees and 19th-century architecture. Find a seat at Epinal Restaurant or grab coffee at Cafe Pajton and relax amidst the convivial atmosphere. Keep walking just a little further to reach Bitola Museum, which displays artifacts from the town's long history. Foodies should continue their North Macedonia travels in the capital city, Skopje, an underrated European destination for tasty bites.
Head into the mountains near Bitola, North Macedonia
While sightseers are exploring Bitola's historic alleys, outdoor fiends can head into the mountains. Just 20 minutes away by car is Pelister National Park, where dramatic slopes are swathed in dense forests and wide grassy fields, offering hikers panoramic views of the Pelagonia Valley down below. Take the Golemo Ezero Trail for a full-day trek with steep ascents through overgrown foliage, eventually leading hikers near the top of the Baba Mountains, where Golemo Ezero Lake is wedged between a rocky slope and swaying meadows. Look out across the landscape to admire the long ridges of green mountains stretching far off into the distance.
In the colder months, Pelister National Park beckons skiers and snowboarders to carve up the slopes. Head to the Ski Center Kopanki to take the chairlifts to the top of Pelister's snowy peaks, where the ski trails heading back down the sides of the mountain overlook the valley panoramas. Skiers can even stay overnight at the nearby Hotel Molika for easy access to the chairlift and slopes.
Travelers can either fly to Skopje International Airport in North Macedonia or land at Thessaloniki Airport in Greece before making their way to Bitola by taxi or rental car. For lodging closer to Bitola's town center, Hotel Epinal features stylish suites within walking distance of Magnolia Square, not to mention its own fine-dining restaurant. Also highly rated is the White & Wood Boutique Hotel, an apartment rental with comfortable rooms. The best part is that North Macedonia is among Europe's five most affordable countries to visit for 2026, so a vacation here won't totally break the bank. And while you're in the Balkans, why not hop over to Kosovo to explore Prizren, an under-the-radar European getaway with museums and a mountain backdrop.