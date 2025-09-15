Foodies Will Love These 10 Underrated European Destinations, According To A Full-Time Traveler
A European trip, whether you want it to or not, always winds up revolving around food in one way or another. The flaky joy of a buttery croissant in Paris; an unforgettable bowl of cacio e pepe in a Roman trattoria; or even a spectacular spread of Spanish meats and cheeses in a cosy Barcelona taverna — it's all wonderful.
But as much as the go-to culinary heavy-hitters are worth every bite, there's an entire spectrum of European cities brimming with flavors you've never even heard of. From unexpected cultural clashes and rejuvenated restaurant scenes to simple fare and street food, these 10 underrated European destinations are a haven for foodies, and they've all been thoroughly explored by full-time travelers.
Each destination has been hand-picked by me, a full-time traveler who's visited almost every country in Europe. I selected them for their comparative anonymity, whether that means it's a rarely travelled destination or one that sits in the shadow of another major food town in its own country. One thing they all have in common? Unbelievable food that blew my mind and deserves more recognition than it gets. So on your next European foray, don't eat your way through an iconic foodie destination like Madrid. Swap paella for Balkan burek, the Neapolitan pizza for a Turkish pide, and the German knodels for a Georgian khinkali. No clue what any of those are? Read on.
1. Skopje, North Macedonia - Comfort Food, Balkan Style
North Macedonia is one of Europe's cheapest, most underrated countries and one of the least-visited on the continent. Sitting just north of Greece, the Balkan nation has passed hands for thousands of years, with the ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman empires all playing their roles before it became part of Yugoslavia. It's now fully independent, but its culinary offerings take slices from everything that's come before. Skopje, the city's quirky capital, is the best place to experience the breadth of the country's food.
Its national dish, named tavče gravče, is an immensely tasty baked bean stew. Despite its humble butter or white bean-based recipe, it's a favorite in almost every traditional restaurant in the city. Baked with paprika, onion, and pepper, and typically served in a clay pot, or "tava", the meal became a staple after the Ottomans introduced beans to the region. Another favorite, pastrmajlija, is the Macedonian answer to pizza. The decadent oval-shaped pies are traditionally stuffed with mutton, but newer takes run the spectrum of toppings. Taking notes from Greek dolmades and other Turkish recipes, Macedonian sarma sees fermented cabbage rolled around minced meat, onion, rice, and other spices for a rich, tasty snack. It's almost a guarantee you'll be bringing home a jar of ajvar, too. The staple pepper spread is addictively good.
Most tourists to Skopje flock to the Old Bazaar for their fill of food, but Debar Malo steals the show with its cobbled streets, pretty buildings, and streetside dining. Shopski Merak is the go-to traditional restaurant in the area, boasting the full gamut of Macedonian fare as well as an outstanding selection of local wine (another underrated aspect of the country). Take your time, dinner is a slow affair in Skopje, with bottles of wine poured between each serving of sharing plates. Come hungry. Then in the morning, help with the sore head by grabbing some of the best burek, an Ottoman pastry, at Silbo bakery.
2. Tbilisi, Georgia - Where dumplings meet ancient wine
Think of the home of wine, and you're likely to jump to the vineyards of France or Italy. But it's much further east, nestled in the Caucasus Mountains, that you'll find Tbilisi, Europe's underrated, wildly affordable capital with the oldest wine culture in the world. Stretching back 8,000 years, its unique oenophilic culture remains strong today. The stunning city is packed with wine bars and underground tasting rooms where you can sample the best of the country's grapes — and for a fraction of the price in Western Europe, too.
Yet somehow, the wine is only the tip of the culinary iceberg. The country's position on the Silk Road and the countless empires that have raided, conquered, and fallen within its borders have left one of the most vibrant food scenes in Europe. The headline acts come in the form of fist-sized soup dumplings named khinkali. A possible remnant of the Mongols who stormed Tbilisi centuries ago, the rich, meaty staple is a must-try. Equally famous is khachapuri, the carb-heavy cheese breads served on every table and street corner in the city. Get to these two first, then dive into the likes of Mtsvadi — Georgian meat skewers — and churchkhela, a unique candy found hanging from the ceilings of stores. It's a food scene built for elastic waistbands.
Wandering the streets of Tbilisi is the best way to try all you can. Restaurants like Pasanauri boast menus packed with classic dishes, catering to locals and tourists alike, while other specialty eateries like Khinkali House offer different takes on the staples. Basement wine bars like Sulico are the best way to get to grips with the country's deep reds and super-strong amber wines with the help of an expert. The city's far more modern than meets the eye, though. There are countless outstanding restaurants with food from every corner of the planet.
3. Tirana, Albania - Fresh, simple, unexpected
When Albania threw off the heavy shackles of communism in 1992, it was in terrible shape. Its dictator, Enver Hoxha, led a paranoid regime, cloaking the country in mystery, effectively shutting its people out. At the first opportunity, hundreds of thousands of Albanians fled to make a new life, heading to neighboring Greece, across the Adriatic to Italy, and beyond. Now, many have returned with a flair for hospitality picked up in many of their adopted homes, helping turn the nation's tourism industry into one of the fastest growing in Europe.
The culinary scene has benefited from this, too. While still simple, the country's fresh ingredients help make it one of the most surprising culinary delights in Eastern Europe. Its broad spreads of seared lamb, cheese-stuffed red peppers, and grilled vegetables are a delight with a street-side beer in the gorgeous and affordable Tirana, Europe's "funkiest" capital city. Other favorites, borne from necessity in tough times, like lamb's head and sheep's intestine, may step a little far for some, but they do taste incredible, though, and are worth trying.
Oda remains the best spot in the city for a slice of Albanian tradition. Its alleyway location is perfect, especially when lit at night, and the menu is perfect for ordering multiple sharing plates. Be bold and try something a little more out there. Just grab a glass of homemade raki to help ease you into it. Speaking of raki, the Kometeti museum bar's selection of the national spirit is unequalled. If you need a taste of something more familiar, step back to one of the city's great Italian or Greek spots.
4. Edinburgh, Scotland - A food scene reborn
British cuisine has long been considered Europe's worst. It's an unfair opinion, even when mocking the blatantly sad but revered dish of beans on toast. Food, as is with any country, tells a story, and the oft-called "blandness" of the diet there is more a result of sustenance. But what it may lack in culinary brilliance, it makes up for in quality of produce, something the Scottish capital of Edinburgh has leaned into.
The city is popular already for its history, atmosphere, and the sheer beauty of its ancient streets. But its culinary scene is now transforming it into a hub for foodies. Fish and chips, the British Isles' favorite dish, is taken to a new level at places like Fishmarket in Newhaven. The restaurant, sitting ten feet from the harbor walls, serves some of the best (and obviously freshest) fish in the country, keeping the batter light and pairing each bag with local craft beer. For something fancier, Heron, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Leith, puts Scottish ingredients in a dazzling limelight. Its tasting menu, while expensive, is worth every bite, and balances high-end culinary skill with the feeling of a relaxed bistro.
Even the tried-and-true Scottish bites are getting better. Over on the Royal Mile, you'll find the Edinburgh Larder. It's not hard to find — there will be a line around the corner. Its respectful take on the Scottish fry-up is hard to beat, sourcing its haggis, sausage, bacon, and everything else from local farmers. Going beyond Scottish food, the city's vibrant diversity is on show in a growing number of globally inspired and owned joints. The city is going places. And then there's the whisky...
5. Istanbul, Turkey - Everyday eats at the crossroads
Istanbul may feel a little misplaced on this list. It's one of the most famous cities on the planet, visited by millions every year. Yet, somehow, its culinary offerings often take a backseat to the rest of its spectacle. Turkish food is often reduced to doner kebabs (technically a German-Turkish invention) and Turkish delight, and with tourist areas pandering so much to tourists, it can sometimes be hard to dig a little deeper.
For those who do, Istanbul's food is incredible. Street eats like lahmacun, a light flatbread smothered with meat and spices, topped with lemon, and rolled up, are almost guaranteed to be a daily grab for anyone who finds it. Ludicrously cheap and incredibly tasty, they're one facet of Turkish cuisine that isn't given enough credit. Pide, Turkey's answer to pizza, is equally addictive. The boat-shaped dough base and rich cheese and meat toppings are an instant winner, and are found on many street corners in the city.
At breakfast, grab a hot sugary tea (or Turkish coffee) and ask for a simit — a large sesame bread, similar to a bagel. The chewy bread is a popular go-to for locals in the morning, as is menemen, otherwise known as the best scrambled eggs you'll ever eat. Later on in the day, try Balık ekmek, a fried fish sandwich. Grab one for supper on the Gelata Bridge as the sun goes down before toasting the echoes of minarets over a glass of raki.
6. Ljubljana, Slovenia - Europe's farm-to-table darling
Despite sitting in the heart of Europe, Ljubljana remains a relatively undiscovered delight. A stunning (if short) Mediterranean coast, its own corner of the Alps, and some of the friendliest people on the continent all combine into one spectacular little package. Its food scene is equally undervalued, and its picturesque capital, Ljubljana, is the best place to experience it.
The tiny green capital has farmland on its doorstep, allowing a fresh, rich, and varied cuisine to develop over the years. But its newfound creativity is what's driving the scene these days. Taking the best of the local produce, from wines to fresh-caught lake fish, a new breed of chef has turned it into something of a foodie Mecca. While the traditional dishes still take center stage, modern takes are elevating into something special. High-end options like small plate masters TaBar are now garnering worldwide acclaim, as is the exquisite Gostilna, where you'll find wood-fired seafood options.
Roots are important, though. So make time to work through the must-eat bites in the region. Kranjska klobasa, a pork sausage with bacon bits scattered throughout, is a protected food and a major part of the diet, along with štruklji, the country's delicious rolled dumplings. Discovery is the name of the game in Ljubljana. Don't hesitate to dive in.
7. Ghent, Belgium - Where veggie culture rules
Ghent, for all its beauty, is often passed over for Brussels and Bruges. Once one of the most important cities in Europe, the compact town is packed with the same intricate architecture, charm, and outstanding historical opportunities as its neighbors, but remains a quieter option. It's the same for its food, and everyone is missing out.
While the typical Belgian classics of frites (fries), waffles, and beer are all present and accounted for, its local twists make for a compelling alternative to the other cities. Fully embracing a creative streak, places like Frites Atelier, run by a Michelin-starred chef, are turning fries into something spectacular. Combining what it claims are the best frites in the world with Indonesian rendang curry, Flemish stews, and more, you might never look at your own over-salted fries again. Other local bites include waterzooi, a chicken stew, and a popular raspberry sweet named cuberdons.
Vegetarians among you, and everyone else, can also enjoy the city's title of "Veggie Capital of Europe". Owing in part to a Veggie Thursdays initiative set up in 2009, the town now boasts more vegetarian restaurants per capita than anywhere else in Europe. Embrace that title, even if you're not a vegetarian, and see where it takes you. De Warempel is one of the city's best, offering veggie takes on local dishes as well as stunning cocktails to welcome in the evening. Or afternoon.
8. Porto, Portugal – Hearty food with soul
Like Istanbul, Porto's presence on this list may be a little surprising. Although it remains a popular destination, it's frequently overlooked from a culinary perspective for the capital city of Lisbon. While Lisbon is a true international city, bursting with global cuisine and fine dining, Porto's food scene feels homier, simpler, and more welcoming in many ways. It helps that the riverside town, draped over the sloping banks of the Douro, is breathtakingly beautiful. Start at the beautifully restored Mercado do Bolhão or the TimeOut market, where you can amble through and taste some of the best produce in the region.
No food emphasises Porto's comforting culinary inclinations than the Francesinha. The decadent sandwich was created in the '50s by a Portuguese man returning from France. Inspired by the Croque Monsieur, the Francesinha dials everything up to 11 by adding sausage, more ham, steak, a tomato and beer sauce, and cheese. For something older and even more traditional, try Tripas à Moda do Porto, or tripe stew. Tripe may not sound too appetizing (being the lining of a cow's stomach), but Porto nailed this recipe, and its residents are even nicknamed Tripeiros, translated as "tripe-eaters". Don't knock it till you've tried it.
And then there's port. The fortified wine, originally blended with brandy to allow it to travel long distances without spoiling, is impossible to miss. In fact, the cellars that store and age the bottles line one side of the river, offering tours and tastings. Just be careful, its sweetness hides a strong alcohol content. No restaurant will be without a bottle, so grab a seat, tuck into some fresh seafood — the specialty is cod, and in particular cod cakes — and let Porto win your heart and belly.
9. Kraków, Poland - Street eats and old-school charm
Everyone remembers their first pierogi.
But that's only until they have their first pierogi from Kraków.
Equal parts medieval showcase and bustling modern city, Krawkow is becoming more popular by the year. And its food scene is an intangible piece of that. Polish food as a whole still flies under the radar, and this city is the perfect place to see why that's a travesty.
As suggested, pierogis are a must. With countless pierogarnias to try, it's worth making a habit of stopping by whenever you see one. The little pastry pockets of joy are found everywhere, from food trucks and streetside vendors to upscale restaurants. Naturally, the latter will be a little more expensive. You'll see plenty of obwarzanek, too. The giant ring-shaped bread is a typical grab-and-go item to be eaten whole. Woven with two strands of dough, you'll be hooked on them instantly. And then there's zapiekanka, the epic open-faced sandwich, made with a sliced baguette, gouda, sautéed mushrooms, and ketchup. If you've been out and had one too many beers, you'll be reaching for one of these beauties. It's late-night comfort food at its finest.
Despite pierogi's outweighed fame, it's bigos that claims the title of Poland's national dish. Also known as Hunter's Stew, this hearty dish can be made of pretty much any meat available, but needs to include some spicy Polish sausage. A visit to Krakow in the winter will show how comforting a dish of this can be.
10. Tallinn, Estonia – Nordic meets Baltic
Tallinn might be the least known of all the cities on this list, but its reputation is growing for good reason. The Estonian capital is a spectacular combination of the many nations that once ruled it, from the Soviets and Germans, through to the Scandinavian powers of Denmark and Sweden. But these days, it's standing proud on its own two feet and building an outstanding culinary scene, too.
While its traditional flavors are similar to other Baltic countries — rich, hearty, and designed for sustenance as opposed to sheer enjoyment — its proximity to the fine-dining powerhouses of Sweden and Denmark has rubbed off a little. Today, the local staples of blood sausages, black bread, and mulgipuder porridges live double lives: one as the hearty go-tos of the locals, and another as elevated cuisine, served in higher-end restaurants. Forward-thinking chefs are blending modern techniques and the clean, creative streak of their Scandinavian peers into spectacular dishes.
Farm is one of the best examples of the modern Estonian food scene. Its menu is rooted in tradition, boasting flavors like smoked beetroot, sprat, smoked fish, and fermented vegetables, but brings them to life in boundary-crossing new ways. Its craft beer scene is outstanding, too.
Methodology
Claiming any food or culinary scene is better than any other, or if it's underrated, is a purely subjective decision. In this case, I built this unranked list around the culinary scenes of cities that surprised me the most. After eating my way around almost every country in Europe, the city choices in this article felt the most underappreciated, whether because of close proximity to another culinary powerhouse, low tourism, or some other factor distracting from its options.