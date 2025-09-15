Foodies Will Love These 10 Underrated European Destinations, According To A Full-Time Traveler

A European trip, whether you want it to or not, always winds up revolving around food in one way or another. The flaky joy of a buttery croissant in Paris; an unforgettable bowl of cacio e pepe in a Roman trattoria; or even a spectacular spread of Spanish meats and cheeses in a cosy Barcelona taverna — it's all wonderful.

But as much as the go-to culinary heavy-hitters are worth every bite, there's an entire spectrum of European cities brimming with flavors you've never even heard of. From unexpected cultural clashes and rejuvenated restaurant scenes to simple fare and street food, these 10 underrated European destinations are a haven for foodies, and they've all been thoroughly explored by full-time travelers.

Each destination has been hand-picked by me, a full-time traveler who's visited almost every country in Europe. I selected them for their comparative anonymity, whether that means it's a rarely travelled destination or one that sits in the shadow of another major food town in its own country. One thing they all have in common? Unbelievable food that blew my mind and deserves more recognition than it gets. So on your next European foray, don't eat your way through an iconic foodie destination like Madrid. Swap paella for Balkan burek, the Neapolitan pizza for a Turkish pide, and the German knodels for a Georgian khinkali. No clue what any of those are? Read on.