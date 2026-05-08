Thousands Of Americans Could Suddenly Lose Their Passports Over This Debt

Some American parents could soon face an unexpected barrier to traveling abroad, tied not to where they go, but to issues at home. The new obstacle has nothing to do with airport security or visa rules, but rather unpaid child support debt. On May 7, 2026, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) issued a press release stating that it will start revoking or denying U.S. passports to those who owe "significant outstanding child support debt." The threshold for what counts as "significant" was stated to be more than $2,500, though the department told the Associated Press (AP) it would initially target those whose child support debt is over $100,000 — and there are close to 3,000 American citizens who meet that threshold.

The policy isn't a new law created by the DOS. In fact, it goes back to an act passed in 1996, which established the Child Support Enforcement Passport Denial Program. As a means of pressuring debtors to pay back past-due support, the act allows the government to revoke, deny, or limit debtors' passports. However, according to the AP, the law hasn't been enforced much up to now. Its main form of use in previous years has been denying a new passport when someone with significant debt tried to renew one, with around 100 passport renewal applications denied daily for this reason, according to The New York Times. Now, the DOS will begin actively revoking passports of debtors on what its press release called "an unprecedented scale."