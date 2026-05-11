Between San Diego And Los Angeles Is A Walkable Island With Small-Town Vibes And Sweet Treats
Few people know that there is an island in the heart of Newport Beach. But locals of this popular California coastal city have long flocked to Balboa Island for its quaint streets, sweet treats, and small-town vibes in the heart of the city. Whether stopping by for a casual meal, shopping spree, or simple stroll around the isle, there's something truly charming for all who visit here.
Despite having its own zip code, only 2,490 residents live on the island, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census. It's an easy 2-minute drive from Pacific Coast Highway, a beloved scenic route that spans over 80% the length of California. Travelers can turn it into an experience all its own by reaching the island on the historic Balboa Island Ferry, a century-old service that runs between the walkable island and a nearby peninsula connected to the mainland.
While you'd expect most of the homes here to be vacation rentals, Balboa Island is now a tight-knit community of multi-generational families living in cottage-style waterfront homes. Most of the shops and cafes are concentrated along the main drive, Marine Avenue, while micro beaches are nestled along a paved, 2½-mile loop that borders the island. From spring's Balboa Island Parade and a summer concert series to the Holiday Home Tour in December, there is always something happening on this unique, timeless treasure.
The quaint streets of Balboa Island are home to small businesses and tiny beaches
Balboa Island lies just down the street from the underrated California seaside village of Corona del Mar, another Newport Beach gem. While both have picturesque beaches, a relaxed atmosphere, and an array of cafes and shops to visit, the walkable island trades oceanfront bluffs and luxury living for boat-centric harbor habits. Positioned between San Diego and Los Angeles, you'll still be in the perfect place for a quintessential California getaway.
Downtown, there is much to see and do. As the commercial spine of the island, Marine Avenue is littered with tiny boutiques dedicated to everything from beachy apparel and vintage home goods to hand-painted ceramics, saltwater taffy, and olive oil. Diners can delight in intimate eateries that enhance the small-town vibes. Enjoy breakfast at Wilma's Patio, authentic Italian at Ciao Balboa, or upscale pub fare at Royal Hen. For a touch of local history and culture, visit the Balboa Island Museum, tucked among the stores and cafes.
While you won't find Balboa Island on a list of the best beaches in Southern California, its cozy shoreline is perfect for swimming in the shallows or lounging on the sand. Visitors can explore by boating, fishing, kayaking, or paddleboarding around the public Coral or Opal Avenue docks. Alternatively, wander the paved boardwalk that circles the island to catch sight of sandcastles built by Newport resident Chris Crosson, which pop up for special occasions.
Frozen bananas and other sweet treats are must-trys on Balboa Island
Similarly to how Pie Town is a legendary destination that's even more delicious than it sounds, Balboa Island has become synonymous with a specific sweet treat: the frozen banana. With two competing banana stands and nods in pop culture, including the early 2000s comedy series "Arrested Development," this is an intriguing aspect of this small island. And, with menus that take it beyond the banana, you're sure to find the right dessert to please your palate.
Sugar 'n Spice earns bragging rights as the original frozen treat parlor on Balboa Island, serving these chocolate-covered treats since the 1940s. For more than 80 years, visitors have lined up to watch as their dessert is hand-dipped before their eyes. In modern times, choose from classic or dark chocolate as well as cherry and butterscotch dips, then watch as your treat is rolled in the toppings of your choice: peanuts, Oreo crumbles, rainbow sprinkles, toasted coconut, and more. The shop also serves Balboa Bars, cheesecake, tiramisu, and ice cream cake—all on a stick—as well as ice cream cookie sandwiches and decadent sundaes.
The menu down the street at Dad's Donut Shop & Bakery is similar, also featuring frozen bananas, dipped ice cream bars, and soft serve. But the shop takes it a step further, offering baked goods as well. In addition to frozen treats, enjoy soft cake donuts, apple fritters, the stand's famous hippo-shaped sugar cookies, and other delectable pastries.