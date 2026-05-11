Between San Diego And Los Angeles Is A Walkable Island With Small-Town Vibes And Sweet Treats

Few people know that there is an island in the heart of Newport Beach. But locals of this popular California coastal city have long flocked to Balboa Island for its quaint streets, sweet treats, and small-town vibes in the heart of the city. Whether stopping by for a casual meal, shopping spree, or simple stroll around the isle, there's something truly charming for all who visit here.

Despite having its own zip code, only 2,490 residents live on the island, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census. It's an easy 2-minute drive from Pacific Coast Highway, a beloved scenic route that spans over 80% the length of California. Travelers can turn it into an experience all its own by reaching the island on the historic Balboa Island Ferry, a century-old service that runs between the walkable island and a nearby peninsula connected to the mainland.

While you'd expect most of the homes here to be vacation rentals, Balboa Island is now a tight-knit community of multi-generational families living in cottage-style waterfront homes. Most of the shops and cafes are concentrated along the main drive, Marine Avenue, while micro beaches are nestled along a paved, 2½-mile loop that borders the island. From spring's Balboa Island Parade and a summer concert series to the Holiday Home Tour in December, there is always something happening on this unique, timeless treasure.