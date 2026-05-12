North America's Only Navigable Fjord Is A Canadian Beauty Just Hours From Quebec City

Many choose to navigate the Saguenay Fjord by boat, allowing you to take in views all along its length. Cruises Fjord is one boat operator with a high rating from Google Reviews, and it offers many options, from a tour that hits the best of the fjord views in just over two hours to an evening cruise that glides out during sunset with a DJ on board. Another benefit of doing a boat tour is that experts on board share information — the Cruises Fjord guides often get praise from reviewers.

Some boat tours are specifically focused on whale-watching in the Saguenay Fjord. Given that the Saguenay River empties into the St. Lawrence Estuary, its mouth is a kind of mixing zone that stirs up and accumulates small marine organisms, which, in turn, makes it a hotspot for whales. Minke whales and belugas can both be spotted at the fjord mouth. Though you can book a whale-watching cruise, it's also possible to see whales from the shore or from Route 138, the coastal road that's one of the best whale-watching destinations. There are a few designated whale-watching centers in the area, including the Pointe-Noire Interpretation and Observation Centre, located right at the fjord's mouth.

More outdoorsy-minded travelers will find lots of hiking opportunities snaking along the fjord's dramatic rock walls. Around 62 miles of trails are located within the Parc National du Fjord-du-Saguenay, including the Sentier Le Fjord, which extends over 25 miles. The park has plenty of less-demanding routes, too. The Sentier de la Statue is a unique option, totaling just under 5 miles round-trip. It leads to a statue of Our Lady of Saguenay poised over the fjord, with sweeping viewpoints along the way.