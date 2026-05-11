Between Columbus And Cincinnati Is An Underrated Ohio Lakeside State Park With Camping, Swimming, And Hiking

When exploring the popular Ohio state parks like Hocking Hills and Salt Fork, be sure to make time for detours along the way. Sure, these iconic sites are must-visits, but you won't want to miss the hidden gems like Pike Lake State Park. This underrated lakeside destination covers only 587 acres of space — small enough to remain off-the-beaten-path, but large enough to provide a variety of activities. Waterfront recreation is a major draw for visitors — with a 13-acre lake calling your name, the park makes for a lovely escape.

Pike Lake State Park allows you to immerse yourself in the great outdoors — one visitor claimed that the "beautiful state park" is "definitely one of my favorite places around to unwind." Its lush oak and hickory forest offers scenic hikes, with several trails taking you to different parts of the park. When the sun is blazing, you can cool off by taking a dip in the lake — the sandy beach is ideal for lounging after a refreshing swim. If you had fun on your nature getaway, don't head back home yet — the park gives you the chance to spend the night under the stars.

While camping, hiking, and swimming are reasons enough to visit Pike Lake, there are more recreational options to choose from. Boaters and anglers can engage in their favorite pastimes, disc golf is a nice way to get some low-impact exercise, and you can always make time to play basketball at the court. Even wintertime visitors have things to do — when there's enough snow blanketing the land, coast down the icy paths on a sled. Since the state park is situated between Columbus and Cincinnati, you can easily make the drive from either city. The drive from Columbus is about 1.5 hours, while Cincinnati is slightly farther at nearly two hours away.