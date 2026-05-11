Between Columbus And Cincinnati Is An Underrated Ohio Lakeside State Park With Camping, Swimming, And Hiking
When exploring the popular Ohio state parks like Hocking Hills and Salt Fork, be sure to make time for detours along the way. Sure, these iconic sites are must-visits, but you won't want to miss the hidden gems like Pike Lake State Park. This underrated lakeside destination covers only 587 acres of space — small enough to remain off-the-beaten-path, but large enough to provide a variety of activities. Waterfront recreation is a major draw for visitors — with a 13-acre lake calling your name, the park makes for a lovely escape.
Pike Lake State Park allows you to immerse yourself in the great outdoors — one visitor claimed that the "beautiful state park" is "definitely one of my favorite places around to unwind." Its lush oak and hickory forest offers scenic hikes, with several trails taking you to different parts of the park. When the sun is blazing, you can cool off by taking a dip in the lake — the sandy beach is ideal for lounging after a refreshing swim. If you had fun on your nature getaway, don't head back home yet — the park gives you the chance to spend the night under the stars.
While camping, hiking, and swimming are reasons enough to visit Pike Lake, there are more recreational options to choose from. Boaters and anglers can engage in their favorite pastimes, disc golf is a nice way to get some low-impact exercise, and you can always make time to play basketball at the court. Even wintertime visitors have things to do — when there's enough snow blanketing the land, coast down the icy paths on a sled. Since the state park is situated between Columbus and Cincinnati, you can easily make the drive from either city. The drive from Columbus is about 1.5 hours, while Cincinnati is slightly farther at nearly two hours away.
Camping at Pike Lake State Park
Similar to Wolf Run State Park, which only Ohio locals know about, Pike Lake is a hideaway that few tourists ever find. Camping here is an opportunity to reconnect with nature, where you'll be surrounded by a tranquil lake and leafy foliage. Located on the southern part of the lake, the pet-friendly campground boasts 79 spots that you must reserve beforehand — one of them is ADA-accessible. Campers can take advantage of amenities like a dump station, several graywater disposals, a seasonal showerhouse, restrooms, and drinking water. Make sure to bring everything you need for a solo camping trip — but if you do run low on supplies, there's a camp store available. Groups of up to 50 can opt for a primitive camping experience at the designated site.
Those who prefer to stay under a roof can book one of the park's cabins. There are five summer-only basic cabins, with space for four guests (a full-sized bed and a bunk bed). These come with a bathroom, kitchen, and living room, but you must provide your own linens. Ten year-round preferred cabins sleep up to six (with the exception of the ADA-accessible cabin, which accommodates five) and feature upgrades like a gas-log fireplace, screened porch, and linens. All cabins have heating and air conditioning, and three are pet-friendly.
For family gatherings or larger groups, there's also a lodge that can hold up to 16 guests in two bedrooms and an additional sleeping area. Here, guests have access to two bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a porch. You'll come across multiple picnic areas with grills throughout the park's grounds, as well as three shelters.
Pack your swimsuit and hiking shoes
Pike Lake may be small, but the beach area makes up for it. It's a cozy stretch of sand, perfect for basking in the sun — one Tripadvisor reviewer mentioned the water being clear, too. You don't have to worry about the sand, either, as the beach provides showers for rinsing off and changing facilities before you leave.
With an Ohio fishing license, you can search for your catch of the day. Cast from shore or venture out on the water with a small boat (electric motors only, 4.5 hp-equivalent maximum). It's a good place for a leisurely kayak or pedal boat trip. You'll find rentals at the park, and there are several launch points. As for what you'll be reeling in, expect to catch bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bullhead.
Don't forget to put your hiking shoes to use. Start out with a moderate hike along the Lake Rim, Mitchell Ridge, and Buckeye Trail. This combination of shorter paths, as described on AllTrails, is a 2.2-mile loop that circles the lake and then continues deep into the forest. Those in search of a more strenuous experience can tackle the Pike Lake Road Loop. This route takes you on a 7.9-mile journey with an elevation gain of 1,210 feet — set aside four hours to hike its entirety. While the path is dog-friendly, the trail is open to horseback riders, too — so keep your pup restrained at all times. If Pike Lake hasn't satisfied your outdoor spirit, drive 30 minutes west to another stunning lake state park, Rocky Fork, for more boating, fishing, and camping.