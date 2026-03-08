Between Lexington And Columbus Is Ohio's Stunning Lake State Park For Boating, Fishing, And Camping

The Buckeye State gives you a chance to bask in different landscapes, with 76 state parks serving as your playground. Whether you want to explore towering trees and waterfalls surrounded by fall foliage at Hocking Hills or enjoy challenging trails and scenic overlooks at Great Seal State Park, all you have to do is take your pick. When waterfront recreation is what you seek, Rocky Fork State Park is the place to be. This outdoor haven boasts a stunning 2,080-acre lake with a 31-mile shoreline, beckoning visitors to splash around the water. Some people go for a smooth cruise, some don their skis to skim the surface, while others cast a line from their boat. As long as you don't forget your swimsuit, you're good to go.

There are plenty of activities to try at Rocky Fork State Park, both in and out of the water. With a spacious campground divided into three separate loops, you can enjoy a rustic stay by the lake. The camping area is equipped with the essentials for a fun weekend getaway. Spend the night under the stars, then hit the ground running first thing in the morning — tread water in the swimming areas, launch your boat, then stretch your legs on the family-friendly hiking trails. From lush woods and wetlands to a birdwatching station, each trail offers a scenic stroll. You can also go hunting at the state park during the open season — expect to find ducks, geese, and deer.

Rocky Fork State Park is located in Hillsboro, a picturesque countryside escape in Ohio with a vibrant local arts scene. Coming from Columbus takes 1.5 hours by car, while Lexington, Kentucky, is a little over two hours away. The drive from Cincinnati or Dayton is much shorter, just over an hour.