Between Lexington And Columbus Is Ohio's Stunning Lake State Park For Boating, Fishing, And Camping
The Buckeye State gives you a chance to bask in different landscapes, with 76 state parks serving as your playground. Whether you want to explore towering trees and waterfalls surrounded by fall foliage at Hocking Hills or enjoy challenging trails and scenic overlooks at Great Seal State Park, all you have to do is take your pick. When waterfront recreation is what you seek, Rocky Fork State Park is the place to be. This outdoor haven boasts a stunning 2,080-acre lake with a 31-mile shoreline, beckoning visitors to splash around the water. Some people go for a smooth cruise, some don their skis to skim the surface, while others cast a line from their boat. As long as you don't forget your swimsuit, you're good to go.
There are plenty of activities to try at Rocky Fork State Park, both in and out of the water. With a spacious campground divided into three separate loops, you can enjoy a rustic stay by the lake. The camping area is equipped with the essentials for a fun weekend getaway. Spend the night under the stars, then hit the ground running first thing in the morning — tread water in the swimming areas, launch your boat, then stretch your legs on the family-friendly hiking trails. From lush woods and wetlands to a birdwatching station, each trail offers a scenic stroll. You can also go hunting at the state park during the open season — expect to find ducks, geese, and deer.
Rocky Fork State Park is located in Hillsboro, a picturesque countryside escape in Ohio with a vibrant local arts scene. Coming from Columbus takes 1.5 hours by car, while Lexington, Kentucky, is a little over two hours away. The drive from Cincinnati or Dayton is much shorter, just over an hour.
Camping at Rocky Fork State Park, Ohio
Although the state park isn't far from cities (where you can opt for hotel stays), camping provides a different kind of rustic experience. Rocky Fork State Park caters to every camper, equipped with premium full hook-up, electric, non-electric, and pull-through sites. The campground is divided into upper and lower areas — the upper zone is further divided into two different loops. This upper camping area is perched on a hill and has ADA-accessible sites. Campers also have access to potable water, a bathhouse, restrooms, and gray wastewater dump points. The first loop has a privately owned chapel in the woods, while the second loop is where the pull-through campsites are located. Large groups can book the designated site, which is situated within the upper zone.
The lower camping area by the lake has similar amenities (potable water and gray wastewater dumps). You can have alfresco meals at the picnic shelter, not too far from the camp store. There's a volleyball net, too, if you're up for a fun game. Since the lower area is lakeside, campers here are in proximity to the marina and boat launch. The fish cleaning area is also nearby. You'll find the welcome center, dump station, and trash receptacle by the main entrance.
The Rocky Fork State Park Campground is pet-friendly, so your furry friends don't have to miss out on the adventures. Guests can take advantage of the basketball court for a friendly match and head to the ADA-accessible Dovetail activity area for more excitement. The campground also comes with a mini golf course and an amphitheater. Those who'd like to play a round of disc golf can either check out the seven-hole course at the campground or the nine-hole course at South Beach.
Waterfront fun at Rocky Fork State Park, Ohio
When you have a 2,080-acre lake at your disposal, you can't help but get on the water — and with unlimited horsepower, you can enjoy high-speed thrills. In total, there are over 700 boat docks available around the lake that offer both seasonal and nightly rentals. Six boat launches provide ample access to the lake, one of which is conveniently located within the campground. Other ramps include East Shore Marina, Fisherman's Wharf, South Beach, North Shore Marina, and East Shore Drive.
Thanks to the abundance of amenities and facilities, there are lots of recreation opportunities around the lake. For starters, you can find safe swimming spots at the state park. Water skiers, on the other hand, can maneuver back and forth through the wake and glide across the lake. Meanwhile, pontoon boats are perfect for a relaxed day of cruising. You'll also notice some people setting out on their kayaks and paddleboards, while others get some exercise on a pedal boat.
Anglers can make their way to the southeast shore to cast a line from the wheelchair-friendly pier. There's also the option to launch your vessel into the water to catch bass. The lake is also stocked with bluegill, channel catfish, crappie, and saugeye. Just make sure you have a valid Ohio fishing license and that you're following the state's regulations. Besides camping, watersports, and fishing, Rocky Fork State Park offers great birdwatching opportunities, with 135 species listed. If you want even more adventure after your visit, other exciting activities await less than an hour away at Ohio's "Appalachian Gateway," Pike County, brimming with eateries and outdoor recreation.