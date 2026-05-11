Near The Oregon And California Border Is A Beautiful Lake Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Boating

Southern Oregon is a part of the country that's not just remarkably beautiful, but perhaps underappreciated. This is a sun-kissed region of rugged mountains, idyllic towns, emerald rivers, Pacific coastline, and lakes-a-plenty. While the big boys like Crater Lake and Upper Klamath Lake may steal most of the glory, the area is dotted with plenty of other freshwater bodies that are still very much worth your attention.

One of these is Emigrant Lake, a narrow, horseshoe-shaped reservoir less than 20 miles from the California state line. Situated at the southern end of the Rogue River Valley, this lake is served by a county park where visitors can swim, picnic, camp, fish, and launch boats onto its shimmering surface. It's also surrounded by gentle hills and pine-blanketed mountains, which — along with the open space and sky — create an idyllic environment for both day visitors and campers.

On Tripadvisor, these one-time Emigrant Lake campground hosts put it this way: "Usually our guests come for a day or two, maybe a week. They feel the solitude and peacefulness that happens when you look upon the large body of water and hear the wind blow through the trees," while in a 5-star review, this visitor wrote, "It is a great way to spend a hot day. The water is cold and clean. You can float around as long as you want."