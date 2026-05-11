Near The Oregon And California Border Is A Beautiful Lake Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And Boating
Southern Oregon is a part of the country that's not just remarkably beautiful, but perhaps underappreciated. This is a sun-kissed region of rugged mountains, idyllic towns, emerald rivers, Pacific coastline, and lakes-a-plenty. While the big boys like Crater Lake and Upper Klamath Lake may steal most of the glory, the area is dotted with plenty of other freshwater bodies that are still very much worth your attention.
One of these is Emigrant Lake, a narrow, horseshoe-shaped reservoir less than 20 miles from the California state line. Situated at the southern end of the Rogue River Valley, this lake is served by a county park where visitors can swim, picnic, camp, fish, and launch boats onto its shimmering surface. It's also surrounded by gentle hills and pine-blanketed mountains, which — along with the open space and sky — create an idyllic environment for both day visitors and campers.
On Tripadvisor, these one-time Emigrant Lake campground hosts put it this way: "Usually our guests come for a day or two, maybe a week. They feel the solitude and peacefulness that happens when you look upon the large body of water and hear the wind blow through the trees," while in a 5-star review, this visitor wrote, "It is a great way to spend a hot day. The water is cold and clean. You can float around as long as you want."
Take in the heart-soaring views at Emigrant Lake
Emigrant Lake sits just minutes from downtown Ashland, Oregon, which, aside from being named "America's coziest college town," also boasts one of the largest theater scenes outside of New York. Like so much found in the Rogue River Valley — a region known for its sunny days and thriving wine scene — this 806-acre lake is very easy on the eyes, and the county park that surrounds it occupies 1,467 acres, along with 12 miles of lakefront open to the public. The lake sits at an elevation of 2,241 feet, and it's edged by wide, sandy beaches that are perfect for lounging between dips when the temperatures soar. It should come as no surprise that this makes it Ashland's premier swimming location, especially for kids, as the park operates two 280-foot waterslides in the summer months.
However, what makes the place truly stand out is its location. The lake is penned in by gentle hills, ridges, and peaks of the Klamath, Siskiyou, and Cascade ranges. These include the 5,177-foot Tom Spring Mountain, the 7,254-foot Wagner Butte, and in the distance, Mt. McLoughlin, whose snow-capped volcanic cone rises 9,495 feet above sea level. These dramatic slopes and crags not only level up the beauty of Emigrant Lake, but also remind visitors that they are in a pretty wild corner of the country. "Was very beautiful," wrote one visitor on Google Maps. "The rocky mountains and rolling green hills surrounding it made it even more spectacular."
Get out on the water and sleep under the stars at Emigrant Lake
While many come to Emigrant Lake in the summer to swim, it's also a great spot for boating. The lake features two boat ramps (though they can sometimes close due to low water levels, so check here ahead of time) and allows motorized watercraft for cruising and watersports. The lake is also a popular fishing destination, with populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, and sometimes trout, steelhead, and salmon. Kayaking and standup paddleboarding are also possible at the lake, and if you didn't bring your own, you can rent them at the park.
Emigrant Lake County Park is open year-round, which means camping is possible in any season. There are 32 full-hookup RV sites overlooking the lakeshore, along with 40 basic sites for those who prefer roughing it. All sites come with a fire ring and a picnic table, and the campground also features restrooms and nice showers. "What a lovely RV camp!" raved this camper on Google Maps. "Most of the sites have great views of the lake and surrounding mountains, with limited views of neighboring sites. Very well laid out!!"
While close to the town of Ashland, Emigrant Lake is far from any big cities, which surely adds to its charm. The drive from Portland takes four and a half hours south on I-5, while the trip from San Francisco runs around five hours and thirty minutes in the opposite direction. For more of southern Oregon's charm, check out this picturesque beach with sculpted sea stacks and golden sands.