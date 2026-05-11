Between Joshua Tree And The Mojave Desert Is A Scenic California Nature Preserve With Mountain Views And Camping
The Mojave Desert — which spans across four states and covers nearly 50,000 square miles — is home to Death Valley, the hottest place in North America, and the renowned Joshua Tree National Park in California. Across the region, millions of acres of protected land preserve the Golden State's diverse desert ecosystems. One of them is the scenic Sheephole Valley Wilderness, known for its rugged mountain landscapes, remote camping, and dark night skies.
The Sheephole Valley Wilderness is located 46 miles from Joshua Tree and 122 miles from the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. Designated as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System in 1994, the 187,516-acre wilderness space is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The valley takes its name from the surrounding Sheep Hole Mountains, which rise to 4,613 feet. The nearby Calumet Mountains reach 3,732 feet. The terrain includes dry lake beds, sand dunes, and a variety of native plant types, which it protects. One of the area's rare plants is the Borrego milkvetch, which the California Native Plant Society lists as endangered in California. The wilderness is also the largest of the six federally designated wilderness areas contained within the expansive Mojave Trails National Monument.
The peak-filled backdrop and desert landscape, combined with the peaceful setting, make for a picturesque escape for visitors. Sunsets and stargazing are popular activities, due to the isolated setting. While you're traversing across the natural terrain, you might spy wildlife such as bighorn sheep and desert tortoises.
All about the Sheephole Valley Wilderness
If you're planning a trip to the Sheephole Valley Wilderness, it's best to avoid the summer months because of extreme desert heat. Visitors should follow Leave No Trace principles and bring plenty of water, food, and supplies, since the area has no developed services. Travelers driving east along Highway 62 can stop in Twentynine Palms — an up-and-coming city with artsy attractions — and stock up on provisions before heading to the wilderness.
Most of the wilderness is accessed by unpaved dirt roads, and a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended. According to hiking and camping guides, the main access roads branch off near a series of microwave towers. At the end of the route, visitors will find parking areas used for day hikes and overnight backcountry trips. Hiking is the best way to explore the preserve's remote terrain. Wildlife sightings are common and can include coyote, jackrabbits, kangaroo rats, quail, roadrunners, rattlesnakes, desert snakes, and several lizard species.
For the ultimate trek to a scenic vista peak, the Sheep Hole Mountain Loop Trail is a challenging route of over 5 miles with a steep elevation gain of 2,263 feet. According to AllTrails, the route is considered a difficult Class 3 hike that includes sections of rock scrambling and passes remnants of historic mining activity. The summit is also considered a trophy destination among many peak-bagging enthusiasts. Reviewers note that trail markings can be sparse, so carrying a map or GPS is recommended. While you're exploring nature in the region, you may also want to consider heading 63 miles to Big Morongo Canyon Preserve for trails, lovely birds, and mountain views.
Spend the night under the stars at the Sheephole Valley Wilderness
Because of its remote location and minimal light pollution, the Sheephole Valley Wilderness is an appealing destination for dispersed camping and night-sky viewing. You can camp for up to 14 days on Bureau of Land Management land free of charge (although there are no developed amenities). The area is best accessed with a four-wheel-drive vehicle, as you'll be driving on unpaved dirt roads and desert sand. A sense of adventure, some outdoor skills, and planning for no cell service will be necessary here. Since the land is protected, you can't use any ATVs or other off-highway vehicles in the area.
On The Lost Longboarder blog, authors Shane and Katie recount their experience camping in the area: "Camping in Sheephole Valley Wilderness is very peaceful and beautiful. You can find as many adventures as you'd like or just enjoy the view from camp." A Google reviewer also notes, "Great free alternative to Joshua Tree. I camped overnight for a better view of the stars than you'd get in the park and it was INCREDIBLE."
If you're looking for a typical, reservation-based campground, you'll want to head to Joshua Tree National Park (JTNP) for Sheep Pass Campground, which has six sites that can accommodate RVs and tents. You'll need to pack in water and other supplies, and there are only vault toilets. Other JTNP locales are the Hidden Valley Campground, open June to August and home to 44 sites with vault toilets, and the Blue Cloud Campground, which operates on a first-come, first-served system. For more outdoor mountain fun, head approximately 66 miles to Mastodon Peak, a lush desert spring for hiking, camping, and viewing wildlife, and one of Joshua Tree's best-kept secrets.