Between Joshua Tree And The Mojave Desert Is A Scenic California Nature Preserve With Mountain Views And Camping

The Mojave Desert — which spans across four states and covers nearly 50,000 square miles — is home to Death Valley, the hottest place in North America, and the renowned Joshua Tree National Park in California. Across the region, millions of acres of protected land preserve the Golden State's diverse desert ecosystems. One of them is the scenic Sheephole Valley Wilderness, known for its rugged mountain landscapes, remote camping, and dark night skies.

The Sheephole Valley Wilderness is located 46 miles from Joshua Tree and 122 miles from the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. Designated as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System in 1994, the 187,516-acre wilderness space is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The valley takes its name from the surrounding Sheep Hole Mountains, which rise to 4,613 feet. The nearby Calumet Mountains reach 3,732 feet. The terrain includes dry lake beds, sand dunes, and a variety of native plant types, which it protects. One of the area's rare plants is the Borrego milkvetch, which the California Native Plant Society lists as endangered in California. The wilderness is also the largest of the six federally designated wilderness areas contained within the expansive Mojave Trails National Monument.

The peak-filled backdrop and desert landscape, combined with the peaceful setting, make for a picturesque escape for visitors. Sunsets and stargazing are popular activities, due to the isolated setting. While you're traversing across the natural terrain, you might spy wildlife such as bighorn sheep and desert tortoises.