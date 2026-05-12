Between Pittsburgh And Cincinnati Is Ohio's State Park With Electricity-Free Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
If you had to pick a state for your next outdoor adventure, you might think of places like Colorado or Montana. While those are great, the Midwest is also full of green spaces and impressive scenery. Ohio, in particular, has some incredible state parks that are worth visiting, especially if you're outside of Columbus near the small city of Zanesville. Blue Rock State Park is an excellent example, thanks to its pristine 322 acres of land, including the gorgeous Cutler Lake.
Part of what sets Blue Rock apart from other parks is that it's one of the last non-electric options in the state. So, if you're really trying to get away from it all and experience nature (without being too far from civilization), this place offers a fabulous escape.
So, if you're planning your next rugged vacation, Blue Rock State Park might be your best option. Not only is it a great spot for RVing or regular tent camping, but it's also a great stop if you're trying to have an epic road adventure, such as taking the white-knuckle road trip full of hairpin turns called the "tail of the dragon."
A brief overview of Blue Rock State Park
Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate visiting Blue Rock State Park because it offers so many different kinds of activities. For example, if you're into archery, there is a self-service range near the camp store where you can practice your aim. Similarly, if you're into bow hunting, you can hunt deer during the season (but you must have an Ohio hunting license). The park also has five unique hiking trails, all less than a mile long and providing excellent scenic views.
However, the main attraction has to be Cutler Lake, which is situated at the southern tip of the park. Spanning about 15 acres, this lake is perfect for all water activities, including boating, swimming, and fishing. There is only one boat ramp, and only electric and non-motorized watercraft (no gas engines) are allowed on the water. If you're trying to get wet, there's a 250-foot beach near the camp store at the northern end. Also, be advised that while pets are generally allowed throughout the park, you cannot bring them on the beach.
Fishing on the lake is a treat, partly because it's stocked with various species, typically in early spring. According to the park's website, you can catch bass, trout, catfish, and bluegill. You can either head out on the water with your boat or cast a line from the shore, although it's best to get away from the beach and the campground to find a quieter spot. Generally speaking, spring and fall are the best seasons for fishing these species. However, if the temperatures get cold enough and the lake freezes over, you can try your hand at ice fishing during the winter. No matter what, though, make sure to have an Ohio fishing license before grabbing your gear.
How to make the most of a trip to Blue Rock State Park
Although Blue Rock is practically in the middle of nowhere, it's actually close to two highways: I-70 to the north and Highway 60 to the west, which follows along the Muskingum River. The park is also just a short 20-minute drive from Zanesville, Ohio's artsy city with unique local shops, food trucks, and trails. However, depending on where you're visiting from, your travel time will likely be much higher. For example, if you fly into the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, it's about an hour and 15 minutes away.
As we mentioned, Blue Rock is a non-electric state park, so none of the 81 standard campsites have hookups. However, if you're not looking for an extra-rustic experience, you can rent one of the two Sherman cabins, which have some appliances and amenities. Or, if you're really trying to have an adventure, Blue Rock has 21 equestrian campsites, so you can bring your horse along and feel somewhat like you're an old-fashioned explorer. These sites are closed for the winter, though, so plan accordingly. You can reserve any campsite online or by calling the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at (866) 644-6727.
Another benefit of visiting Blue Rock is that you're relatively close to other incredible state parks and forests. For example, you can continue heading 30 minutes east to the lush park known for fishing and hunting, Jesse Owens State Park. Or, you can head an hour southwest to Wayne National Forest. Either way, you can elevate your vacation by experiencing as much Ohio greenery as possible.