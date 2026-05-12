Between Pittsburgh And Cincinnati Is Ohio's State Park With Electricity-Free Camping, Swimming, And Fishing

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate visiting Blue Rock State Park because it offers so many different kinds of activities. For example, if you're into archery, there is a self-service range near the camp store where you can practice your aim. Similarly, if you're into bow hunting, you can hunt deer during the season (but you must have an Ohio hunting license). The park also has five unique hiking trails, all less than a mile long and providing excellent scenic views.

However, the main attraction has to be Cutler Lake, which is situated at the southern tip of the park. Spanning about 15 acres, this lake is perfect for all water activities, including boating, swimming, and fishing. There is only one boat ramp, and only electric and non-motorized watercraft (no gas engines) are allowed on the water. If you're trying to get wet, there's a 250-foot beach near the camp store at the northern end. Also, be advised that while pets are generally allowed throughout the park, you cannot bring them on the beach.

Fishing on the lake is a treat, partly because it's stocked with various species, typically in early spring. According to the park's website, you can catch bass, trout, catfish, and bluegill. You can either head out on the water with your boat or cast a line from the shore, although it's best to get away from the beach and the campground to find a quieter spot. Generally speaking, spring and fall are the best seasons for fishing these species. However, if the temperatures get cold enough and the lake freezes over, you can try your hand at ice fishing during the winter. No matter what, though, make sure to have an Ohio fishing license before grabbing your gear.