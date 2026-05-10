The Iconic NYC Pizza Spot Reddit Says Is Not Worth Waiting In Line For
When it comes to finding top-notch pizza outside of Italy itself, one could argue that New York City is the best place to go. With an extensive history of Italian immigration and a pizza style all its own, this world famous cuisine is all over the Big Apple. This is why you'll want to know which pizzerias to check out ahead of your visit — and which ones to potentially avoid.
In the subreddit r/FoodNYC, Redditors weighed in on what NYC pizza joints are over or underrated. One long-time NYC resident believes that Joe's Pizza is the most overrated. "Expensive for no reason. Very thin pizza. Meh for the toppings. Site near Union Square gets hyped up with pics of celebs but pizza not worth the hype at all," the user explained. Similar sentiments were expressed in the subreddit r/AskNYC. One commenter says that Joe's Pizza is "the epitome of a solid, quintessential NYC slice," but also claimed that there are much better pizza options elsewhere. Another Redditor agrees and mentions Di Fara, Spumoni Gardens, Lucali, and Paulie Gee's as stronger alternatives.
Wait time and location can impact your Joe's Pizza experience
Joe's Pizza, especially its location near Times Square, gets busy. Perhaps wait time affects how customers feel about a pizza's quality, as one Redditor pointed out. In other words, if the wait is long, then the pizza needs to be that much more amazing. The commentor specifically mentioned Di Fara as a place with long lines but exceptional pizza to justify them. It seems that many others are also willing to wait hours for slices from this legendary pizza joint. According to the foodie publication Eater, Di Fara "might just make the tastiest pizzas in all of NYC."
It is important to note that Joe's has multiple locations across the Big Apple, and customers have different thoughts about each one. "The Carmine location hits every time and depending on the timing, the line can be reasonable or non existent," said another Redditor, referring to the original Joe's Pizza location. Tourists will especially like this location, because it is in the popular Greenwich Village, one of New York's liveliest neighborhoods and a foodie paradise. Maybe this is the perfect place to embark on your own quest to find New York City's best pizza slice.