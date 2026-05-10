The Iconic NYC Pizza Spot Reddit Says Is Not Worth Waiting In Line For

When it comes to finding top-notch pizza outside of Italy itself, one could argue that New York City is the best place to go. With an extensive history of Italian immigration and a pizza style all its own, this world famous cuisine is all over the Big Apple. This is why you'll want to know which pizzerias to check out ahead of your visit — and which ones to potentially avoid.

In the subreddit r/FoodNYC, Redditors weighed in on what NYC pizza joints are over or underrated. One long-time NYC resident believes that Joe's Pizza is the most overrated. "Expensive for no reason. Very thin pizza. Meh for the toppings. Site near Union Square gets hyped up with pics of celebs but pizza not worth the hype at all," the user explained. Similar sentiments were expressed in the subreddit r/AskNYC. One commenter says that Joe's Pizza is "the epitome of a solid, quintessential NYC slice," but also claimed that there are much better pizza options elsewhere. Another Redditor agrees and mentions Di Fara, Spumoni Gardens, Lucali, and Paulie Gee's as stronger alternatives.