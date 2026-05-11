England's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Vacation Paradise With A Waterpark And A Nature Reserve

During the summer season, a northern section of Rutland Water is turned into the floating Aqua Park, an inflatable obstacle course and water playground. The waterpark is beloved for its one-of-a-kind floating obstacles, which include a 30-foot-long sea dragon obstacle, slides into the water, and "blast bags" that send you flying. Kids at least six years old are welcome to play in the Aqua Park, though one Google reviewer advised, "The water that surrounds the inflatables is very deep and in order to get on to the inflatables, [you] have to swim through it as there is no bridge or anything." Some small children might not be able to make that distance.

Even if the inflatables aren't to your taste or swimming out to them is unfeasible, there's a water sports center with more ways to enjoy the water right next to where the Aqua Park is based. The Rutland Watersports Centre offers windsurfing, kayaking, and sailing, among other water activities. Unlike the Aqua Park's inflatable course, it's also open year-round. Visitors who want to go for a swim can drive less than 10 minutes to the sandy Rutland Water Beach at Sykes Lane (having a rental car is a "smart move" in England, according to travel expert Rick Steves). The beach was the first inland beach in England to receive a blue flag, an international award for its water quality and programming. It's open seasonally from the end of May through August.