England's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Vacation Paradise With A Waterpark And A Nature Reserve
Travelers might pass through rural England looking for stone villages or traditional pubs, not necessarily expecting to find something akin to an inland coast. Then, there's Rutland Water, the name given to an artificial lake accounting for about 23.5 miles of shoreline and 3,100 acres of water surface, making it the biggest reservoir by surface area in England. Looking out across Rutland Water, you see the reservoir's breadth stretching far out to the opposite bank, broken up by clusters of trees and the occasional sailboat. There's also something distinctly British about its scenery, surrounded by farmland with grazing sheep, cottage-dotted villages, and people sipping tea at a waterside café.
What makes Rutland Water especially appealing to vacationers is how much there is to do on and around it. Much of the shoreline has been turned into cycling paths, places to swim, and even an inflatable waterpark, without intruding upon the natural scenery. About 1,000 acres of the reservoir's western reaches are protected as the Rutland Water Nature Reserve. The reserve has its own selection of nature-based activities, including a smattering of walking trails and opportunities to spot wildlife like ospreys and water voles.
Splash around in the Rutland Water
During the summer season, a northern section of Rutland Water is turned into the floating Aqua Park, an inflatable obstacle course and water playground. The waterpark is beloved for its one-of-a-kind floating obstacles, which include a 30-foot-long sea dragon obstacle, slides into the water, and "blast bags" that send you flying. Kids at least six years old are welcome to play in the Aqua Park, though one Google reviewer advised, "The water that surrounds the inflatables is very deep and in order to get on to the inflatables, [you] have to swim through it as there is no bridge or anything." Some small children might not be able to make that distance.
Even if the inflatables aren't to your taste or swimming out to them is unfeasible, there's a water sports center with more ways to enjoy the water right next to where the Aqua Park is based. The Rutland Watersports Centre offers windsurfing, kayaking, and sailing, among other water activities. Unlike the Aqua Park's inflatable course, it's also open year-round. Visitors who want to go for a swim can drive less than 10 minutes to the sandy Rutland Water Beach at Sykes Lane (having a rental car is a "smart move" in England, according to travel expert Rick Steves). The beach was the first inland beach in England to receive a blue flag, an international award for its water quality and programming. It's open seasonally from the end of May through August.
See birds and lagoons at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve
The Rutland Water Nature Reserve was developed hand-in-hand with the reservoir itself. As the reservoir was being laid out, planners saw the potential for the land here to attract wildlife and enhance natural scenery; sure enough, birds arrived in droves shortly after the land was cleared. The reserve sometimes hosts over 25,000 waterfowl at a time, and it's a special sanctuary for ospreys in particular. There are 31 birdwatching blinds in the reserve for visitors to observe the wildlife discreetly.
Across the reserve's wetlands and lagoons, you'll find about 4 miles of walking trails. There's also a cycling trail running through the reserve — a segment of the complete 15-mile cycling circuit that follows the reservoir's perimeter — that's become a favorite activity among reviewers for the pleasant scenery, with restrooms available at multiple points along the route.
For travelers coming to explore the nature reserve or just looking for a spot to get information before setting off on trails, a good starting point is the Lyndon Visitor Centre on the southern shore. There's parking available there (covered under the cost of the reserve's day permit), and it sells some basic refreshments. It's about an hour drive from Leicester, one of England's oldest and most underrated cities. Those flying in long-distance can land at the Birmingham Airport, and then it's about a 1.5-hour drive to the reservoir — Birmingham is a particularly good base for foodies, as a vibrant foodie gem where you can avoid London's crowds.