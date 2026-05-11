This Train Ride Between Denver And Emeryville Costs An Eye-Watering $37,375
Train travel is so back. With Amtrak investing in new carriages and upgrading the tracks, America's most scenic train rides are set to be taken by more and more of us each year. And who wouldn't want to add the California Zephyr to their bucket list? The iconic Chicago to San Francisco route thunders through the majestic Rocky Mountains and snowy Sierra Nevada range with views that you just can't see on a road trip. So it's no wonder luxury train carriage moguls Halloway, the agency to look to for North America's fanciest railway trips, have hopped on board to offer the highest of high-end versions — for an eye-watering $37,375.
Restoring vintage private railcars is the name of the game, and Halloway has finessed it. They offer curated excursions where guests can charter their private carriages. The private railcars are hooked to the regular Amtrak trains on the California Zephyr route, providing unprecedented luxury during one of the most scenic rides in the country. The railcars, named Evelyn Henry and Warren R. Henry, are just two of Halloway's fleet. The former is a domed dining cart, and the latter is a spacious sleeper with space for up to six passengers. The restored 1950s railcars are full of mid-century modern features and a gorgeous streamlined design inside and out.
The 37-grand price tag includes exclusive use of both private, luxury rail cars riding the length of the California Zephyr route. For this price, Halloway's hitching a ride from Denver to Emeryville (San Francisco), only about half of the Amtrak journey. The route is bookable in either direction, should the VIP guests wish to start in San Francisco. Halloway also offers a ride for the complete length of this (52-hour) 2,400-mile journey along the California Zephyr route from Emeryville to Chicago (or vice versa), for a cool $51,750!
What exactly does $37K get you in the world of luxury train travel?
So what does $37,375 get you, we hear you cry? First and foremost, the price tag covers the sheer decadence of having two classy, fully-restored Union Pacific railcars exclusively for yourself and your group for the two-day ride. As you'd hope with any ultra-luxury hotel, the carriages come complete with your own steward and a private chef who tailors all your meals exactly to your order.
The age-old choice between roomettes or bedrooms while booking a night train isn't up for discussion onboard these bijou carriages. The Evelyn Henry railcar has five bedrooms, including the Grand Canyon, a master suite complete with a queen double bed, its own shower room, and a big wardrobe. The Warren R. Henry dining car features a full bar and lounge with seating for 10 and a flat-screen television, a formal dining room, and a glass-domed upper observation lounge seating up to 18. The views are, of course, superb, with canyons, mountains, and the desert rolling by.
Of course, you can see the same views from coach, and there's one travel site for all things train travel that will tell you how to take the regular Amtrak California Zephyr if your travel budget doesn't stretch to $37,375. We know ours doesn't.