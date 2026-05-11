This Train Ride Between Denver And Emeryville Costs An Eye-Watering $37,375

Train travel is so back. With Amtrak investing in new carriages and upgrading the tracks, America's most scenic train rides are set to be taken by more and more of us each year. And who wouldn't want to add the California Zephyr to their bucket list? The iconic Chicago to San Francisco route thunders through the majestic Rocky Mountains and snowy Sierra Nevada range with views that you just can't see on a road trip. So it's no wonder luxury train carriage moguls Halloway, the agency to look to for North America's fanciest railway trips, have hopped on board to offer the highest of high-end versions — for an eye-watering $37,375.

Restoring vintage private railcars is the name of the game, and Halloway has finessed it. They offer curated excursions where guests can charter their private carriages. The private railcars are hooked to the regular Amtrak trains on the California Zephyr route, providing unprecedented luxury during one of the most scenic rides in the country. The railcars, named Evelyn Henry and Warren R. Henry, are just two of Halloway's fleet. The former is a domed dining cart, and the latter is a spacious sleeper with space for up to six passengers. The restored 1950s railcars are full of mid-century modern features and a gorgeous streamlined design inside and out.

The 37-grand price tag includes exclusive use of both private, luxury rail cars riding the length of the California Zephyr route. For this price, Halloway's hitching a ride from Denver to Emeryville (San Francisco), only about half of the Amtrak journey. The route is bookable in either direction, should the VIP guests wish to start in San Francisco. Halloway also offers a ride for the complete length of this (52-hour) 2,400-mile journey along the California Zephyr route from Emeryville to Chicago (or vice versa), for a cool $51,750!