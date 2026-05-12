Between Crater Lake National Park And The California Border Is Oregon's Mountain Lake Retreat To Camp And Swim
Hidden high in Oregon's Cascade mountain range is a jewel-like alpine lake surrounded by charming cabins and campgrounds. Simply called Lake of the Woods, it's historically been a vacation mecca for residents of local towns. Generations of Southern Oregonians grew up swimming and boating on this lake every summer, as it's less than an hour away from Klamath Falls, Medford, and Ashland. Seek out this shimmering backwoods gem on your next Oregon road trip, and you'll be rewarded with brisk swimming, lakeside strolls, and quiet, starry nights far from any highways.
Sitting at 4,600 feet, summer temperatures here reach the 80s and 90s, and in August, the water temperature averages 75 degrees — cool enough to refresh, yet warm enough to linger in. Here you can float on your back looking up at the 9,495-foot Mount McLoughlin hovering over the horizon, framed above the trees of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. A rustic mountain lodge with cabins, a bar, and a restaurant serves burgers, pizza, and beer to swimmers and water skiers, who can watch the sunset from its front deck.
This is a real alpine lake, and it freezes over in winter, when you can skate, snowshoe, or ice fish. The Lake of the Woods Resort rents out all the gear you need. Groomed cross-country ski trails and miles of snowmobile trails surround the lake for more winter fun.
Camping at Oregon's Lake of the Woods
Although Lake of the Woods is a worthy destination in its own right, it's also perfectly positioned as an overnight camping stop for road-trippers traveling the 140-mile Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway between Crater Lake and the California border. It's just a short detour midway through the journey. It's also a good jumping-off point for the 172-mile Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway, called Oregon's Highway of Waterfalls. If you're flying in, Lake of the Woods is just an hour's drive from Rogue Valley International–Medford Airport in Medford, Oregon. Camping season at Lake of the Woods runs from mid-May through late September, with sites at both Aspen Point and Sunset Campgrounds available to reserve for up to 14 days. Other sites are set aside as first-come, first-served.
Both campgrounds are within short walking distance of the resort's amenities. Aspen Point Campground has 58 campsites — of which seven are tent-only — and a sandy beach, making it the best choice for tent campers and swimmers. Sunset Campground's three loops have 64 campsites, and all can accommodate either tents or RVs. A day-use area has a gravel swim beach and a popular boat ramp, making this the place to stay if you're an RVer or boater. Campers report that the sites, nestled in old growth forest, are spacious.
Sunset Campground gets its name from the stunning evening show the sun puts on every night as it sinks behind Mount McLoughlin. Even if you're staying at Aspen Point for the beach access, you might want to hop on one of the lakeside trails and head over here to take it in. If camping isn't your style, the resort rents out adorable vintage cabins as well.
Swimming and recreation at Oregon's Lake of the Woods
When summer temperatures rise in the Willamette Valley, Lake of the Woods' cool, calm waters become especially inviting. "My favorite lake in the [Pacific Northwest]," writes one Redditor. "We ride out all the heat waves here." Swimmers should head to Aspen Point for the best water access. It's shallow enough for wading, making it a family-friendly swimming destination, so don't forget to pack the water wings. Adirondack chairs line the beach, so you can comfortably sit and keep an eye on the kids.
If you get tired of lounging in the water, there are plenty of other aquatic activities to engage in at Lake of the Woods. The lake brims with salmon, trout, bass, catfish, and crawdads. If you come unprepared but feel like a fish dinner, you can buy or rent everything you need, including a fishing license, at the general store. Watercraft — including pontoons, fishing and ski boats, jet skis, paddleboards, and kayaks — are available to rent.
You're also perfectly positioned for a day trip to Crater Lake National Park, just 38 miles away. If you really want to work up a sweat and earn that refreshing afternoon dip in the lake, you can hike up Mount McLoughlin, a strenuous, 9.6-mile trek (per OregonHikers.org) with stunning views of the lake from on high.