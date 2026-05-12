Between Crater Lake National Park And The California Border Is Oregon's Mountain Lake Retreat To Camp And Swim

Hidden high in Oregon's Cascade mountain range is a jewel-like alpine lake surrounded by charming cabins and campgrounds. Simply called Lake of the Woods, it's historically been a vacation mecca for residents of local towns. Generations of Southern Oregonians grew up swimming and boating on this lake every summer, as it's less than an hour away from Klamath Falls, Medford, and Ashland. Seek out this shimmering backwoods gem on your next Oregon road trip, and you'll be rewarded with brisk swimming, lakeside strolls, and quiet, starry nights far from any highways.

Sitting at 4,600 feet, summer temperatures here reach the 80s and 90s, and in August, the water temperature averages 75 degrees — cool enough to refresh, yet warm enough to linger in. Here you can float on your back looking up at the 9,495-foot Mount McLoughlin hovering over the horizon, framed above the trees of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. A rustic mountain lodge with cabins, a bar, and a restaurant serves burgers, pizza, and beer to swimmers and water skiers, who can watch the sunset from its front deck.

This is a real alpine lake, and it freezes over in winter, when you can skate, snowshoe, or ice fish. The Lake of the Woods Resort rents out all the gear you need. Groomed cross-country ski trails and miles of snowmobile trails surround the lake for more winter fun.