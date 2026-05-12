Forget Florida, Retire To This Quaint Texas City With Outdoor Activities And Nearby Charming Local Shops

It's pretty easy to see why so many retirees opt to spend their golden years in Florida. The sun is usually always shining, the beaches are close by, and there's always something to do outdoors. But much the same could be said for some parts of Texas, particularly the Gulf Coast region. In the Harris County community of Taylor Lake Village, the summers are long, and scenic nature spots are just steps away. The little city is bounded by lakes, with the lapping bay waters beyond, so several sandy beaches are within easy reach, too. It's really no surprise how this Houston suburb wound up on Niche's list of the best places to retire in America for 2026.

Taylor Lake Village is a relative newcomer to the Galveston Bay Area, having been incorporated in the early 1960s — just a few years before NASA's Johnson Space Center first opened nearby. The tight-knit community is home to fewer than 4,000 residents, and although it's largely residential, you can still find a decent selection of local shops and eateries nearby. It's also not far away from the buzzy happenings of Houston, situated less than an hour's drive from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Texas' wildly underrated William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).