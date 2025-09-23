Outside Houston Is NASA's Walkable Texas Space Center Where Visitors Can See Spaceships And Science Labs Up Close

Houston, we have a destination. The phrase might bring to mind Apollo 13's famous distress call, but these days it could just as easily describe the city's growing appeal to travelers seeking something special. Houston is home to world-class museums and an art district that rivals anything New York has with better prices, but space geeks will be tickled to know that NASA's Johnson Space Center occupies 1,620 acres in Clear Lake, only about 30 minutes from downtown.

The Johnson Space Center operates as NASA's nerve center for human spaceflight while simultaneously opening its doors to curious earthbound visitors. Since 1961, this complex has orchestrated every major American space mission, from the Apollo moon landings through today's International Space Station operations. The best — and perhaps most baffling — part of all is that most of it happens right in front of visitors, who can watch astronauts train for upcoming missions while touring the same facilities where space history continues to unfold.

According to research, Europeans increasingly see Houston as a popular American vacation destination, and are particularly drawn to this space center that delivers something no museum can replicate. Here, you can see an actual spacecraft that has been to the moon, peek into laboratories where engineers are currently plotting routes to Mars, and stand in the very rooms where mission control guided humanity's most audacious explorations. No special clearance needed!