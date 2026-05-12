Near Grand Rapids Is A Dog-Friendly Park On Lake Michigan With Trails, A Playground, And A Beach
If you're a pet parent, you're probably already well aware of how difficult it can be to find vacation spots that are welcoming to the whole family — pups included. Michigan makes it pretty easy, though, with a slew of pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, and outdoor spaces scattered across the state. Kirk Park is one of them.
This Ottawa County recreation area hugs the lapping ripples of Lake Michigan in the scenic community of West Olive, roughly 30 miles west of Grand Rapids. The park covers 68 acres, with forested dunes and steep sandy bluffs overlooking the water. But one of its biggest draws — at least if you have your fur babies in tow — is the off-leash dog beach. Another plus for dogs is the tree-lined paths that wind through the dunes, giving your pooch a little extra room to stretch its legs. Needless to say, Kirk Park has a 4.5-bone rating on BringFido.
It also has rave reviews online for some of its non-canine amenities, too. There's a swimming beach, picnic tables with grills, and a playground area for the kids. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 through October 15, closing two hours earlier throughout the rest of the year. You will have to pay a small fee to enter the park from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. A daily parking permit costs $8, or you can splurge on a $25 annual pass if you plan to visit more frequently.
Sandy strolls and more tail-wagging fun at Kirk Park
Pack up everything your dog needs for a perfect vacation. Pups can run wild year-round at the off-leash beach on the south side of the park. From the parking area, it's a little bit of a walk down a trail to reach the sands. The marked pathway sets out from the southern end of the lot and spans a little over a quarter of a mile, with a steep staircase at the end. Just be sure to keep your pooch's lead on until you get to the off-leash area and have their tags on hand, too. You'll also need to keep them out of the common areas, such as the picnic shelters, the playground, or the restrooms.
A few more important things to note: Kirk Park's doggy beach was previously open only for limited hours due to high lake levels. However, the website states that the hour restrictions are no longer in effect, as of the time of writing. That said, you may want to call ahead for any updated hours before heading over.
It's also a good idea to check for Lake Michigan's current conditions and any advisory warnings before letting your dog make a splash in the water. If you want to take a dip, you can also find a designated swimming area on the north end of Kirk Park's beach, which is a dog-free zone from May 1 to September 30, though there aren't any lifeguards on duty. Just an FYI, Michigan can get pretty icy in the winter, so if you want to lounge in snowless sands, aim to visit in the warmer months.
Get some steps in on the trails of Kirk Park
Michigan is full of dazzling trails with scenic views, and the vistas around Kirk Park don't disappoint. You can take in panoramas of Lake Michigan with a stroll along one of the park's sandy paths. Granted, the place doesn't have the most expansive trail system, but there are about 2 miles of rugged routes to roam. The roughly 1-mile Dune Ridge Trail winds through the woodsy dunes and along the lake's waters, featuring sections of boardwalks with observation decks for a better view. The ungroomed trails aren't very accessible and can be quite challenging in certain areas, with lots of stairs and climbing taking you up more than 700 feet.
Dogs are allowed on the trails, but must be leashed. One hiker on AllTrails did mention that signs posted throughout the park warned about ticks, so be sure to check your pup for any unwanted critters after your walk. The mosquitoes have been known to swarm, too, so you may want to spritz on some bug spray. If you do visit during the winter months, you can also hit the trails on cross-country skis. However, signage in the park does note that only advanced skiers should tackle the course, as some sections are incredibly steep and narrow.
On the prowl for more pup-approved green spaces in Michigan? The scenic Charles Mears State Park on Lake Michigan's shores is only about an hour's drive north and has a pet-friendly beach, too.