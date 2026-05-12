Near Grand Rapids Is A Dog-Friendly Park On Lake Michigan With Trails, A Playground, And A Beach

If you're a pet parent, you're probably already well aware of how difficult it can be to find vacation spots that are welcoming to the whole family — pups included. Michigan makes it pretty easy, though, with a slew of pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, and outdoor spaces scattered across the state. Kirk Park is one of them.

This Ottawa County recreation area hugs the lapping ripples of Lake Michigan in the scenic community of West Olive, roughly 30 miles west of Grand Rapids. The park covers 68 acres, with forested dunes and steep sandy bluffs overlooking the water. But one of its biggest draws — at least if you have your fur babies in tow — is the off-leash dog beach. Another plus for dogs is the tree-lined paths that wind through the dunes, giving your pooch a little extra room to stretch its legs. Needless to say, Kirk Park has a 4.5-bone rating on BringFido.

It also has rave reviews online for some of its non-canine amenities, too. There's a swimming beach, picnic tables with grills, and a playground area for the kids. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 1 through October 15, closing two hours earlier throughout the rest of the year. You will have to pay a small fee to enter the park from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. A daily parking permit costs $8, or you can splurge on a $25 annual pass if you plan to visit more frequently.