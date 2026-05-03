On Lake Michigan's Shores Is A Scenic State Park With A Fishing Pier And Acres Of Beachside Camping

As the third largest Great Lake by surface area and the second largest by volume, Lake Michigan has several state parks lining its 1,659-mile shoreline. Somewhere along its eastern shore, in Oceana County, you'll discover a scenic outdoor destination hidden in a village called Pentwater. Charles Mears State Park might only span 50 acres, but it's more than enough to soak in the charm. This family-friendly haven gives you the opportunity to splash around on a quick getaway. Whether you prefer to reel in fish, lounge on the sandy beach, or take your kayak out on the water, lake recreation is guaranteed here.

Established in 1923, Charles Mears State Park pays homage to politician Charles Mears, who was nicknamed the "Christopher Columbus of the West Coast." The park was created from the 600 feet of beach donated by his daughter, Carrie Mears. Since then, residents and visitors alike have been frequenting this place to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Since Lake Michigan offers top-notch freshwater fishing, you'll see a lot of anglers by the pier. Others like to sunbathe on the beach, then watch the sun dip below the horizon. However, nightfall doesn't indicate that it's time to go. Beachside camping is an essential park experience, with amenities provided for a comfortable stay.

If spending the night in a tent isn't your cup of tea, Charles Mears State Park is just a 10-minute walk from Pentwater, where you'll find more accommodations. Although the park is open year-round, the warmer months are the peak season. You can reach the state park by driving north for an hour and 15 minutes from Grand Rapids. Coming from Traverse City takes longer, at two hours, while the drive from Lansing takes two hours and 15 minutes.