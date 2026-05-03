On Lake Michigan's Shores Is A Scenic State Park With A Fishing Pier And Acres Of Beachside Camping
As the third largest Great Lake by surface area and the second largest by volume, Lake Michigan has several state parks lining its 1,659-mile shoreline. Somewhere along its eastern shore, in Oceana County, you'll discover a scenic outdoor destination hidden in a village called Pentwater. Charles Mears State Park might only span 50 acres, but it's more than enough to soak in the charm. This family-friendly haven gives you the opportunity to splash around on a quick getaway. Whether you prefer to reel in fish, lounge on the sandy beach, or take your kayak out on the water, lake recreation is guaranteed here.
Established in 1923, Charles Mears State Park pays homage to politician Charles Mears, who was nicknamed the "Christopher Columbus of the West Coast." The park was created from the 600 feet of beach donated by his daughter, Carrie Mears. Since then, residents and visitors alike have been frequenting this place to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Since Lake Michigan offers top-notch freshwater fishing, you'll see a lot of anglers by the pier. Others like to sunbathe on the beach, then watch the sun dip below the horizon. However, nightfall doesn't indicate that it's time to go. Beachside camping is an essential park experience, with amenities provided for a comfortable stay.
If spending the night in a tent isn't your cup of tea, Charles Mears State Park is just a 10-minute walk from Pentwater, where you'll find more accommodations. Although the park is open year-round, the warmer months are the peak season. You can reach the state park by driving north for an hour and 15 minutes from Grand Rapids. Coming from Traverse City takes longer, at two hours, while the drive from Lansing takes two hours and 15 minutes.
Enjoy sleeping by the shore at Charles Mears State Park
America has several great lakeside camping destinations, but setting up camp at one of the five stunning Great Lakes is a whole other experience. The Charles Mears State Park campground boasts 175 waterfront sites, three of which are pull-through. As of this writing, the camping area is set to reopen on May 20, 2026, after electrical upgrades are completed. The majority of the campsites are sunny spots, albeit shaded areas are available — due to high demand, it's best to book your site as early as possible, up to six months in advance.
Guests have access to a shower house, restrooms, water spigots, and a dump station — there's Wi-Fi and electricity, too. The campground is pet-friendly, provided they're leashed. If you're missing any supplies, stock up at the on-site store. Regarding firewood, only use the ones certified as heat-treated by state or local agencies. Each site can accommodate two vehicles. You can find no-fee, high-speed electric car charging in the parking lot.
Another option is reserving the hybrid pop-up camper site, which holds up to six people. This spot is equipped with two standard beds and a space-saving folding bed — you have to bring your own linens, though. Moreover, the camper comes with air conditioning and a mini fridge. Those who'd rather have a proper roof over their heads can spend the night at the Mears Dune Grass Villa Lodge. There's room for eight guests here, complete with a queen-sized, full-sized, and two bunk units with linens included. Inside, there are showers, bathrooms, a washer, and a dryer. Guests can take advantage of the kitchen, which is supplied with appliances like a toaster, stove, fridge, and microwave. Not only that, but there are games, books, and a TV for entertainment.
Head to the fishing pier and have lakefront fun
Anglers can have a lot of fun at this Great Lake destination. Make your way to the south side of Charles Mears State Park to set your rod on the accessible fishing pier. Lake Michigan is teeming with salmon — specifically king, coho, pink, and Atlantic — as well as walleye, whitefish, yellow perch, and smallmouth bass. It offers top-notch trout fishing, too, with varieties like brown, lake, and steelhead. While you have year-round access to cast a line in the lake, peak fishing often takes place during spring and fall runs.
Later, set your equipment aside to enjoy the shore. Despite being just a quarter-mile long, the clear waters are perfect for a dip — one visitor called it "one of the best beaches and state parks on Michigan's west coast." The beach has two accessible routes and a complimentary beach wheelchair. Some people love gliding across the water on their kayaks and paddleboards. For restrooms and changing rooms, you can swing by the beach house, which also has a store to purchase snacks and other necessities. Moreover, the state park has a pet-friendly beach area, but your pup must remain leashed.
Besides getting on the water, Charles Mears State Park has several picnic areas throughout its grounds — early birds get first pick of tables and grills. While you prepare the alfresco meal, children can burn off energy on the playground's swings and slides, located at the day-use area. You can also stroll along the self-guided trail that spans just 0.25 miles — metal detecting is available, too. After your trip to the state park, consider taking a short walk to the charming village of Pentwater, with sugar-sand beaches and a postcard-perfect marina.