Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem With Great Lake Beaches, Idyllic State Parks, And Affordable Cities

Florida has long been considered Mecca for American retirees, ranked high for its stunning beaches and perpetually sunny weather. However, the state's rising costs and shortage of home health care aides for elders have diminished its position as a top retirement destination. Meanwhile, other states have slowly caught up, providing equally scenic vistas at more affordable prices. One unexpected new contender in the race to attract retirees is Ohio. According to an analysis by financial services company Motley Fool, Ohio was one of four states to tie for fifth place in a ranking of the best states for retirement. It owed its high placement to its low average costs of living and housing, which ranked best among all states analyzed.

Ohio rarely comes up in retirement conversations, but that is slowly changing. With more retirees choosing travel-friendly and active lifestyles, destinations with outdoor amenities, cultural attractions, and picturesque views are becoming increasingly important considerations. This is where Ohio excels. The Midwest state has 76 state parks, one national park, and several other sites managed by the National Parks Service. Across these sites, visitors will find everything from diverse trails to mountain views and riverside recreation. To the north, Ohio also shares over 300 miles of shoreline with Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

The state also hosts some of America's most affordable cities — a big perk for retirees. Places like Toledo and Dayton offer some of the nation's lowest overall costs of living (via Niche). Meanwhile, Cleveland is slightly more expensive (still well below the national average, though!) but makes up for it with great healthcare options like the Cleveland Clinic.