Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwest Gem With Great Lake Beaches, Idyllic State Parks, And Affordable Cities
Florida has long been considered Mecca for American retirees, ranked high for its stunning beaches and perpetually sunny weather. However, the state's rising costs and shortage of home health care aides for elders have diminished its position as a top retirement destination. Meanwhile, other states have slowly caught up, providing equally scenic vistas at more affordable prices. One unexpected new contender in the race to attract retirees is Ohio. According to an analysis by financial services company Motley Fool, Ohio was one of four states to tie for fifth place in a ranking of the best states for retirement. It owed its high placement to its low average costs of living and housing, which ranked best among all states analyzed.
Ohio rarely comes up in retirement conversations, but that is slowly changing. With more retirees choosing travel-friendly and active lifestyles, destinations with outdoor amenities, cultural attractions, and picturesque views are becoming increasingly important considerations. This is where Ohio excels. The Midwest state has 76 state parks, one national park, and several other sites managed by the National Parks Service. Across these sites, visitors will find everything from diverse trails to mountain views and riverside recreation. To the north, Ohio also shares over 300 miles of shoreline with Lake Erie, the shallowest of the Great Lakes.
The state also hosts some of America's most affordable cities — a big perk for retirees. Places like Toledo and Dayton offer some of the nation's lowest overall costs of living (via Niche). Meanwhile, Cleveland is slightly more expensive (still well below the national average, though!) but makes up for it with great healthcare options like the Cleveland Clinic.
Explore Ohio's state parks and lake beaches
If you're looking to retire along sandy beaches, Ohio probably isn't the first place you thought of. Yet, that's exactly what you find along the state's northern edge, where the land meets Lake Erie. In the warmer months, Midwestern beach enthusiasts flock to Headlands Beach State Park, located just 30 miles northeast of Cleveland and home to one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches. Its 35-acre beach is ideal for swimming or sunbathing and provides changing booths, restrooms, and separate areas for fishing. However, there are no lifeguards on duty at Headlands Beach State Park, and Lake Erie (like all the Great Lakes) can create some powerful waves and rip currents. So, make sure you swim only within the designated swim areas and wear a life vest. You can also check out East Harbor State Park for wildlife viewing and camping by Lake Erie or Geneva State Park near Geneva-on-the-Lake for upscale lodging and year-round recreation.
While the beaches along Lake Erie make for fantastic summer visits, fall and winter are a different case. Temperatures drop, parts of the lake freeze over, and swimming becomes inconceivable. However, fall is also when one of Ohio's most famous state parks shines. Hocking Hills State Park, around 53 miles southeast of Columbus, features towering trees, waterfalls surrounded by fall foliage, and extensive trails through natural gorges and woodlands. Even though most of the trails here are relatively short (with the longest just over 5 miles), they're all pretty strenuous, leading hikers through dense woods, up steep stairs, past caves, and along cliffs.
Retire to one of Ohio's affordable cities
A big part of the retirement relocation plan is affordability, which is why many retirees are eschewing Florida for states with a lower cost of living. Per RentCafe, Ohio's cost of living is approximately 8% lower than the national average, and many of its cities and towns have a reputation for affordable housing. For example, Dayton is known for its affordable homes, and even Cleveland is far more budget-friendly than the big cities in other states, with an average cost of living 17% lower than the national average (via Best Places).
Not only does Cleveland have several pristine beaches along Lake Erie, but it also hosts a massive network of biking and walking routes known as the Emerald Necklace Trail. Of course, when the city gets covered in a layer of snow in winter, retirees can choose to indulge in art, history, and music at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. General admission is free at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and city residents can purchase a $65 membership to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to gain free entry for a year.
Another Ohio community (73 miles southeast of Cleveland and less than 68 miles from Pittsburgh) that stands out for its affordability and retirement-friendly activities is Youngstown. With a median home price of just around $71,000 (per Zillow), houses are drastically more affordable here than in sought-after Florida retirement destinations like Naples, where the average home price is around $550,000. Youngstown also has golf courses retirees can enjoy for as little as $10 per round and nearby state parks for fishing, swimming, and more. Oh, and did we mention that state park entry in Ohio is free?