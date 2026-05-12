Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast State With Cozy Towns, Healthy Living, And Beautiful Beaches

On the East Coast, there's no doubt that Florida is a popular destination not just for relaxing on balmy beaches, but for retirement. With pleasant climes all year long, it's hard to resist settling down in the Sunshine State. For potential retirees craving something different, consider relocating to this unexpected locale — New Jersey. While it might not top many travel itineraries, with a nickname like the Garden State, there are plenty of relaxing landscapes to be found here.

New Jersey seems to have somewhat of a bad reputation, perhaps because travelers only know it from the backdrop of factories on their way to Newark Airport. However, true to the Garden State moniker, New Jersey is home to scenic woodlands and storybook towns, particularly along the Atlantic coastline. The iconic peninsula of the Jersey Shore is dotted with seaside towns like Avalon, where breezes sweep across picturesque stretches of dunes. Much like in Florida, the Jersey Shore beaches are dazzling white and perfect for sunbathing, while grassy tidal marshes inland add interest to the landscape.

When you tire of the sand and sea, retreat to the peaceful embrace of New Jersey's overgrown woodlands for lake paddling, forest hikes, and camping. And if you're not the coastal type, then historic towns like Princeton are the place to be for walkable streets where colonial architecture is shaded by leafy trees. Another point in New Jersey's favor is the easy access to excellent healthcare services, meaning both pensioners and eager adventurers can enjoy their travels without worry. In 2025, a U.S. News & World Report article named New Jersey the healthiest state in the country thanks to factors like low smoking and obesity rates, strong healthcare access, and high public health scores overall. No matter your age, New Jersey offers plenty of fun.