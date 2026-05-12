Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast State With Cozy Towns, Healthy Living, And Beautiful Beaches
On the East Coast, there's no doubt that Florida is a popular destination not just for relaxing on balmy beaches, but for retirement. With pleasant climes all year long, it's hard to resist settling down in the Sunshine State. For potential retirees craving something different, consider relocating to this unexpected locale — New Jersey. While it might not top many travel itineraries, with a nickname like the Garden State, there are plenty of relaxing landscapes to be found here.
New Jersey seems to have somewhat of a bad reputation, perhaps because travelers only know it from the backdrop of factories on their way to Newark Airport. However, true to the Garden State moniker, New Jersey is home to scenic woodlands and storybook towns, particularly along the Atlantic coastline. The iconic peninsula of the Jersey Shore is dotted with seaside towns like Avalon, where breezes sweep across picturesque stretches of dunes. Much like in Florida, the Jersey Shore beaches are dazzling white and perfect for sunbathing, while grassy tidal marshes inland add interest to the landscape.
When you tire of the sand and sea, retreat to the peaceful embrace of New Jersey's overgrown woodlands for lake paddling, forest hikes, and camping. And if you're not the coastal type, then historic towns like Princeton are the place to be for walkable streets where colonial architecture is shaded by leafy trees. Another point in New Jersey's favor is the easy access to excellent healthcare services, meaning both pensioners and eager adventurers can enjoy their travels without worry. In 2025, a U.S. News & World Report article named New Jersey the healthiest state in the country thanks to factors like low smoking and obesity rates, strong healthcare access, and high public health scores overall. No matter your age, New Jersey offers plenty of fun.
Cozy towns in New Jersey for beach excitement
Head down along New Jersey's southern coastline to discover scenic seaside towns. At the very tip of the Jersey Shore peninsula is Cape May, where the sugary sand beachfront seems to stretch endlessly towards the horizon. Sunbathe, play in the sand, and splash around to your heart's content. Walk along the coastline to Broadway Beach, where views of the Cape May Lighthouse silhouetted against the vast ocean are particularly memorable. Just a few steps back from the sandy seashore is a maze of cozy streets that could pass for a New England village. Brick-paved sidewalks lined with shady trees are flanked by red-brick storefronts and colonial-style clapboard cottages, creating a pleasant backdrop for downtown strolls.
For more fun on the Jersey Shore, consider stopping at Stone Harbor, an underrated gem full of activities and small-town charm. Glistening white sand merges into soft grassy dunes at Stone Harbor Beach, called "best beach on the East [C]oast" by a previous visitor. Bodyboarding and bodysurfing the waves are popular here, while cute cafes to find a snack are just a short walk away. Meanwhile, sightseers can browse the local souvenir shops amidst the quaint downtown architecture, or spend the day immersed in displays of historic artifacts at the Stone Harbor Museum.
You'll find sandy beaches with a friendly atmosphere in Ocean City, where a wide coastal boardwalk is crowded with shops, restaurants, and even amusement rides against a panoramic backdrop of the Atlantic seashore. Relax on the sand at Ocean City Beach, or charter a fishing trip for a family day out at sea. Culture fiends can explore the U.S. Life Saving Station 30 museum, tucked in a quaint coastal cottage with immersive exhibits that tell the stories of New Jersey's daring coast guards.
Enjoy a healthy lifestyle with outdoor adventures in New Jersey
As the healthiest state in America, New Jersey is a great place to embrace an active lifestyle. For anyone who enjoys staying active while traveling, New Jersey's verdant landscape beckons. If you're in Cape May, make your way over to Cape May Point State Park, renowned for serene hiking and birding. Sandy avenues weave through grassy meadows overlooking Cape May Lighthouse, while boardwalks bring hikers to the edge of tranquil ponds fringed by trees. Anglers can bring their rods to spend the day fishing. Get your steps in with a climb to the top of the lighthouse, which offers sweeping views of the sandy beaches below.
Visitors to Stone Harbor can enjoy refreshing forest hikes without leaving town. Head to the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary, an oasis of shady trees towering above gently meandering footpaths. Benches dotted along the way invite hikers to stop and soak up the quiet scenery. Keep walking until the verdant forests merge into sweeping marshlands, where herons and ducks frolic along the shoreline. At the south end of town is Stone Harbor Point, a vast stretch of rolling dunes that are "perfect for long walks in the sand," according to a previous visitor.
Anyone in Ocean City will find scenic hikes all around Corson's Inlet State Park, where soft, sandy trails are bordered by overgrown thickets of greenery and swaying marshes. A previous visitor called it a "great place to wander and take in fresh air and nature." Meanwhile, a short drive away is Belleplain State Forest, where tranquil, tree-shaded lakes are a haven for paddlers to explore. The woodland trails are also perfect for hiking and mountain biking. Find more New Jersey adventures in Lake Hopatcong, where you can enjoy scenic views and kayaking.