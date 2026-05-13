Forget Yosemite National Park, Travel California's Scenic Lake Loop With Turquoise Water And Famous Fishing Spots
Yosemite National Park is full of iconic natural wonders, but unless you plan your visit carefully, you'll see them with a crowd: The park brought in nearly 3 million people in the summer of 2025, and as of May 2026, crowds are on the rise. Instead of battling the masses at one of the country's most-visited national parks, consider a getaway to one of California's lesser-known highlights, the June Lake Loop. The scenic route winds past turquoise lakes, alpine forests, and mountain scenery in the rugged Sierra Nevada range, featuring spots to fish along the way.
The classic loop, a 14-mile stretch of road also known as State Route 158, is a paved two-lane highway that leads through dramatic landscapes shaped by glaciers. It's part of Inyo National Forest, home to the tallest mountains and oldest trees in California, not to mention its oldest inland lake and otherworldly expanses of desert. You'll see some of these features from the car window while making your way along the June Lake Loop. Or you can pull over to get a closer look at the surrounding wilderness, relaxing on a lake beach or casting a line for trout, while exploring the gorgeous route.
Discover the June Lake Loop
There are two places to start the journey: One is at the Highway 395 junction near Grant Lake, and the other is at the Highway 395 junction near June Lake, an under-the-radar lakefront mountain town that's best known as the "Switzerland of California."
Whichever way you approach the drive, you'll be able to appreciate June Lake Loop's top attractions, including a series of four sparkling turquoise lakes. Grant Lake, the largest of the four, is a manmade reservoir that's a famous spot for rainbow and brown trout fishing. With 8 miles of shoreline, there's plenty of room to cast a line from the water's edge, or you can take a boat out on the water. Fishing boat rentals are available at the Grant Lake Marina from April through October.
The other three lakes on the June Lake Loop — June, Gull, and Silver — are natural alpine lakes. Stop at the June Lake Overlook for sweeping views over the aquamarine water with the towering Carson Peak in the distance. In summertime, you can sunbathe or go for a swim at June Lake Beach. Gull Lake, the smallest of the loop's four lakes, is a well-known spot for trout fishing. Finally, Silver Lake is a scenic spot for a picnic or lunch at the Silver Lake Resort. Billed as "the oldest fishing resort in the Eastern Sierra," it's home to the Silver Lake Café, a popular breakfast and lunch venue.
Practicalities for the drive
Though many tourists approach the June Lake Loop as a day trip, or head specifically to one of the lakes for fishing or water sports, it's possible to stay overnight along the route. There are seasonal campgrounds or RV parks within close proximity to the loop's lakes. Especially well liked by visitors is the June Lake Campground, with campsites tucked into aspen and pine forest near the shoreline — it even made our list of the best lake camping spots in California. Reservations are available online. If you'd rather sleep indoors, try the friendly Gull Lake Lodge, a two-star motel near Gull Lake's marina.
The June Lake Loop is wonderful to explore in the fall, when the highway is framed by colorful foliage. Note that some of the loop closes in winter, as does the loop's northern junction. You'll find gas at June Lake Junction Shell gas station and food mart, located near the southern junction, and picnic supplies at the June Lake General Store. June Lake is less than a three-hour drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport. If you're making the drive north to Reno, consider taking a detour to Spooner Lake, considered one of the most beautiful lakes in Nevada.