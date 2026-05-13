Forget Yosemite National Park, Travel California's Scenic Lake Loop With Turquoise Water And Famous Fishing Spots

There are two places to start the journey: One is at the Highway 395 junction near Grant Lake, and the other is at the Highway 395 junction near June Lake, an under-the-radar lakefront mountain town that's best known as the "Switzerland of California."

Whichever way you approach the drive, you'll be able to appreciate June Lake Loop's top attractions, including a series of four sparkling turquoise lakes. Grant Lake, the largest of the four, is a manmade reservoir that's a famous spot for rainbow and brown trout fishing. With 8 miles of shoreline, there's plenty of room to cast a line from the water's edge, or you can take a boat out on the water. Fishing boat rentals are available at the Grant Lake Marina from April through October.

The other three lakes on the June Lake Loop — June, Gull, and Silver — are natural alpine lakes. Stop at the June Lake Overlook for sweeping views over the aquamarine water with the towering Carson Peak in the distance. In summertime, you can sunbathe or go for a swim at June Lake Beach. Gull Lake, the smallest of the loop's four lakes, is a well-known spot for trout fishing. Finally, Silver Lake is a scenic spot for a picnic or lunch at the Silver Lake Resort. Billed as "the oldest fishing resort in the Eastern Sierra," it's home to the Silver Lake Café, a popular breakfast and lunch venue.