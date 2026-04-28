Between Harrisburg And Wilmington Is Pennsylvania's Peaceful State Park With Stunning Views And Trails
Pennsylvania's landscape is largely defined by the Appalachian Mountains, river valleys, and expansive forest views. Though these features are evident throughout the state, all three come together in a single state park near Pennsylvania's southeastern corner. Susquehannock State Park is neither the largest nor most visited state park in Pennsylvania, but an argument could easily be made that it has the best views. The park is located in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, near the banks of its (almost) namesake, the Susquehanna River. A spot in Pennsylvania's southeast puts it within easy day-trip range from several major cities, including Harrisburg (about 58 miles to the northeast) and Wilmington, Delaware (about 51 miles to the east). City proximity aside, Susquehannock State Park has epic views that may as well be worlds away from an urban skyline.
Much of Susquehannock State Park's 224 acres sits on naturally elevated plateaus overlooking the Lower Susquehanna River. The park, therefore, has a series of dramatic panoramic overlooks offering spectacular views of the Susquehanna River Valley and the surrounding Appalachian forests, stretching for miles in all directions. While perfect for photographers, amateur and professional alike, Susquehannock State Park also has over 5 miles of trails that provide up-close views of the region's forest ecosystem, colorful native plants, and local wildlife. And like all Pennsylvania state parks, Susquehannock State Park is free to enter!
The best views in Susquehannock State Park
The centerpiece of Susquehannock State Park is the broad Susquehanna River. Running around 444 miles through three states, the Susquehanna is the longest river in the Eastern United States, and (according to many), the most scenic as well. Often too shallow for large ship traffic, the Susquehanna retains an extensive greenway around its banks, with several prominent parks and nature preserves perched along the Appalachian plateaus rising above it. These include Pennsylvania gems like Harrisburg's recreation-rich City Island Park, and outdoor destinations in other states, such as the mountainous historic sites in Maryland's aptly named Susquehanna State Park.
Pennsylvania's Susquehannock State Park, however, has some of the top views of the acclaimed river found anywhere along its more than 400-mile course. Specifically, Susquehannock's four major overlooks (two in the main park area and two in detached sites nearby) rise nearly 400 feet above the river, with well-placed observation decks offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Susquehannock State Park's detached Pinnacle Overlook is perched about 380 feet above the river, giving visitors excellent shots of the Susquehanna River valley, the surrounding green forests, and adjacent water features like Lake Aldred. Hawk Point Overlook has views of the nearby Mount Johnson Island bald eagle sanctuary (making it a great spot to see eagles, hawks, and other notable birds). The park's Urey and Wisslers Run overlooks provide additional angles of the Susquehanna, including nearby hydroelectric plants and more opportunities to see native birds in action. After the gorgeous shots of the river, Susquehannock's most scenic draw may be its lovely collection of wild rhododendron and holly plants (plus other seasonal wildflowers).
Explore some of the Keystone State's most scenic trails
Though one can easily spend several hours just gawking at the river views from its observation decks, Susquehannock State Park also has some of the best day hikes in the Lancaster area. Hikers can take advantage of the park's 5.6 miles of scenic trails to explore the Susquehanna River region more fully, with a healthy mix of challenges and easy strolls for guests to enjoy.
The Rhododendron Trail offers a deep immersive experience of Susquehannock State Park's rich forests, with plenty of views of the rhododendrons that give the trail its name. Hikers will also pass an old-growth beech tree and even historic buildings like the Neel Homestead Foundation. Though it's only a little over a mile, the Rhododendron Trail also passes the Wisslers Run Overlook for some top river views to complement its floral decorations. An easier sightseeing jaunt can be found at the 0.3-mile Hawk Overlook, which involves a short and easy hike to the Hawk Point Overlook. For more of a challenge, hikers can combine the scenic Pinnacle Trail with the Fire Line and Kelly's Run trails for one epic 2-mile loop through the forest.
Susquehannock State Park also has 80 picnic tables and 20 grills in scenic areas, with two larger picnic pavilions that can be reserved for special events. Many of the park's picnic areas and overlooks (including the Hawk Point and Pinnacle overlooks) are ADA-accessible. The park even has four developed campsites for rustic overnight camping with a gorgeous riverside backdrop. Otherwise, the surrounding Lancaster County has plenty of cozier lodging options, as well as more modern attractions like the bustling, yet peaceful, city of Lancaster and its eclectic shopping and dining scene.