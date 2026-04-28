Between Harrisburg And Wilmington Is Pennsylvania's Peaceful State Park With Stunning Views And Trails

The centerpiece of Susquehannock State Park is the broad Susquehanna River. Running around 444 miles through three states, the Susquehanna is the longest river in the Eastern United States, and (according to many), the most scenic as well. Often too shallow for large ship traffic, the Susquehanna retains an extensive greenway around its banks, with several prominent parks and nature preserves perched along the Appalachian plateaus rising above it. These include Pennsylvania gems like Harrisburg's recreation-rich City Island Park, and outdoor destinations in other states, such as the mountainous historic sites in Maryland's aptly named Susquehanna State Park.

Pennsylvania's Susquehannock State Park, however, has some of the top views of the acclaimed river found anywhere along its more than 400-mile course. Specifically, Susquehannock's four major overlooks (two in the main park area and two in detached sites nearby) rise nearly 400 feet above the river, with well-placed observation decks offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Susquehannock State Park's detached Pinnacle Overlook is perched about 380 feet above the river, giving visitors excellent shots of the Susquehanna River valley, the surrounding green forests, and adjacent water features like Lake Aldred. Hawk Point Overlook has views of the nearby Mount Johnson Island bald eagle sanctuary (making it a great spot to see eagles, hawks, and other notable birds). The park's Urey and Wisslers Run overlooks provide additional angles of the Susquehanna, including nearby hydroelectric plants and more opportunities to see native birds in action. After the gorgeous shots of the river, Susquehannock's most scenic draw may be its lovely collection of wild rhododendron and holly plants (plus other seasonal wildflowers).