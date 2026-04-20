Washington's Scenic State Park Is A Quiet Camping Haven With Destination-Worthy Fishing

Schafer State Park is named for a trio of brothers who once owned the land and used it for their logging company picnics. These huge events drew up to 6,000 people and featured lumberjack games such as log rolling and tree climbing, along with a tug-of-war, canoe races, and a pie-eating contest. In 1924, the brothers donated the land to the state, which turned it into one of Washington's first state parks, and it has been enjoyed by the public ever since.

Today, Schafer State Park is a peaceful getaway featuring over 2 miles of interpretative trails that detail the area's logging history as they wind through the thick forest. The East Fork Satsop River flows by gently, and it's perfect for wading, swimming, and tubing. You'll also find a visitors center, a number of old stone buildings, picnic tables and shelters, along with 68 campsites that can accommodate both tents and RVs. The park also has two cabins that you can rent if you're keen to sleep with a solid roof over your head, and it's especially known for its quiet and serene atmosphere.

"We stayed here in September and it was some of the best peace and quiet we've had thus far in our RV adventures," wrote this visitor on Google Reviews. "In our quest to find the best state parks in Washington this definitely ranks as one of our favorites." Another Google user agreed, remarking, "I wasn't expecting much out of a campsite until I came here. Definitely one of my favorites in WA State. It's quiet, the facilities are clean, and the river is lovely. Definitely a must for campers coming to the area."