Europe's Most Popular Vacation Spot For 2026 Is A Sun-Soaked City With Sandy Beaches And A Charming Old Town

With a seemingly endless Rolodex of beach towns around Europe to summer in, travelers are spoiled for choice — and, more often than not, they find themselves completely overwhelmed. While most sunscreen-slathered vacationers make their way to the Greek islands or Italy's azure coastlines, it's sun-soaked Alicante that's shaping up to be 2026's most trending destination in Europe, Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index revealed.

Though often overlooked in favor of more popular spots like Ibiza or Mallorca, this Spanish city cradled along the southeastern Costa Blanca has all the makings of an indulgent beach getaway. There's no lack of vitamin D here, what with Alicante clocking a monthly average of 279 hours of sunshine, per holiday rental platform Holidu — and it certainly doesn't leave visitors wanting for beaches or cultural attractions. As a coastal getaway, Alicante possesses an enviable geography: Its historic center is bookended by a castle-topped mountain and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Affordability only sweetens the deal — the dollar stretches much further in Alicante than in Barcelona, Madrid, or Palma, according to EuroWeekly.

The clincher? European and international carriers land at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, a mere 30 minutes from the city center, making it a convenient hub for a long weekend trip or as a gateway into the rest of southern Spain. Factor in Alicante's walkable city center, and you get a city rich with historic and cultural attractions, a vibrant food scene, buzzy nightlife, and a vast choice of beaches — all best explored at its own unhurried rhythm.