Europe's Most Popular Vacation Spot For 2026 Is A Sun-Soaked City With Sandy Beaches And A Charming Old Town
With a seemingly endless Rolodex of beach towns around Europe to summer in, travelers are spoiled for choice — and, more often than not, they find themselves completely overwhelmed. While most sunscreen-slathered vacationers make their way to the Greek islands or Italy's azure coastlines, it's sun-soaked Alicante that's shaping up to be 2026's most trending destination in Europe, Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index revealed.
Though often overlooked in favor of more popular spots like Ibiza or Mallorca, this Spanish city cradled along the southeastern Costa Blanca has all the makings of an indulgent beach getaway. There's no lack of vitamin D here, what with Alicante clocking a monthly average of 279 hours of sunshine, per holiday rental platform Holidu — and it certainly doesn't leave visitors wanting for beaches or cultural attractions. As a coastal getaway, Alicante possesses an enviable geography: Its historic center is bookended by a castle-topped mountain and the glittering Mediterranean Sea. Affordability only sweetens the deal — the dollar stretches much further in Alicante than in Barcelona, Madrid, or Palma, according to EuroWeekly.
The clincher? European and international carriers land at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, a mere 30 minutes from the city center, making it a convenient hub for a long weekend trip or as a gateway into the rest of southern Spain. Factor in Alicante's walkable city center, and you get a city rich with historic and cultural attractions, a vibrant food scene, buzzy nightlife, and a vast choice of beaches — all best explored at its own unhurried rhythm.
Savor the beaches of Alicante
For most Alicante visitors, beaches are the first order of business. Fortunately, one doesn't need to look too far to get to one. Just a few yards from Explanada de España, a colorful, wavy-patterned tiled promenade lined with palm trees, is the centrally located Playa del Postiguet — an expanse of sand and sea seated at the foot of the hill-perched Santa Bárbara Castle. This beach comes well-equipped with amenities for a downtown beach day, from sun loungers to beachside restaurants. Its proximity to the Old Town draws in midday crowds; aim for early mornings and late afternoons for calmer visits.
And then there's Playa de San Juan, reputedly Alicante's finest beach with its restaurant-lined promenade and clear blue waters lapping up against a 4-mile sweep of white sand dotted by brightly colored lifeguard stations. Swimming is only the start of Playa de San Juan's offerings — there are beach volleyball and soccer courts, playgrounds and exercise equipment set-ups, and dedicated areas for windsurfers and paddleboarders. Like Playa del Postiguet, Playa de San Juan's pristine water quality holds a Blue Flag Beach distinction — not surprising, given that Spain boasts the world's largest number of sparkling clean Blue Flag beaches.
Quieter shores await northeast of Postiguet at Playa de l'Albufereta, whose proximity to a residential area draws in a predominantly local crowd. Walk another 15 minutes along the coast, and you'll come across Playa de la Almadraba, where calm and boat-free waters make it ideally suited to snorkelers. For those with more time to spare, a day trip to the island of Tabarca — a peaceful, car-free island just an hour's ferry ride away from the Port of Alicante — promises a diverse marine reserve, a scenic village, and a handful of historical attractions.
Explore Alicante's Old Town
After dipping into Alicante's waters, the charming Old Town of Alicante offers a welcome change of pace. Known as Barrio Santa Cruz, Alicante's old center was born from an eighth-century Arab settlement, its vestiges still present in the jumble of narrow streets between low-slung buildings — a Moorish design principle intended to offer respite from the Mediterranean sun. These lanes give way to small plazas and viewpoints that look over the roofs and sea. Colorful potted plants and mosaic-decorated building facades liven up the walk through residences and guesthouses.
The area is nestled at the foot of Mount Benacantil, which is crowned by Santa Bárbara Castle — a ninth-century stronghold that boasts 360-degree views of the city and a walk through its historic past. Guided tours grant visitors access to the 16th-century cistern, the castle's old dungeons, and the old hospital that evolved from housing cholera patients in 1918 to a shelter for the unhoused a decade later. Soak in the permanent collection of 19th- and 20th-century Spanish art at the Museo de Bellas Artes Gravina; if your tastes skew modern, get your fill of Dalí, Picasso, and Miró at the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo de Alicante housed in a 17th-century former grain warehouse.
Time to reward all that walking with some well-deserved local cuisine, easily found in the many restaurants dotting Barrio Santa Cruz. Alicante's coastal location naturally hits high notes when it comes to seafood — fish, octopus, and local shrimp are often served as tapas or showcased in arroz dishes. Drop by Alicante's Central Market, where hundreds of stalls selling colorful local produce sit next to small bars and restaurants. Visiting markets like these is one of the best ways to turn a tourist hotspot into an authentic experience.