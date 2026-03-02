5 Peaceful, Car-Free Islands For A Stress-Free Mediterranean Vacation

Tired of navigating your way through foreign roads in an unfamiliar rental car, or figuring out the best transportation methods for sightseeing during holidays? On these five peaceful Mediterranean islands, you'll find these to be the least of your problems — because they're delightfully car-free.

No honking horns and traffic fumes here. These idyllic pedestrian-only islands make their sun-drenched Mediterranean setting even more alluring, and perfectly in keeping with the region's ethos, where healthy food, friendly locals, and a good dose of Vitamin D set the stage for a healthier, stress-free lifestyle. Highways and tollbooths are swapped for cobblestone lanes and winding footpaths —and all that walking delivers what the Mediterranean lifestyle promises: it lifts your mood, clears your head, and has you sleeping better than ever.

So, leave your driver's license behind, because according to our research through tourism boards and first-hand visitor accounts, it's of little use on a Greek island where donkeys own the cobblestone streets, on a French isle where two wheels are better than four, or on the flat Spanish island that spans a mere mile. Without any cars, settle into the calm and quiet during an overnight stay on a Croatian archipelago, or while away a lazy afternoon along the harbor of an Italian island that has delightfully escaped the radar of most tourists.