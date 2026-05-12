Los Angeles' Top-Rated Aviation-Themed Bar Serves Cocktails, Vintage Airplane Seats, And Nostalgic Kitsch

About a 13-mile drive from the Los Angeles International Airport is Aviator, an aviation-themed bar that seats patrons in real airplane chairs, making it possible to trade in one jetliner seat for another in under 45 minutes, barring traffic — though the seats at Aviator are reportedly more comfortable than the typical options you'll find in economy these days. Perhaps that's because Aviator, as the bar's website explains, was "inspired by golden-era air travel," when comfort and class reigned and the cattle-car mentality of budget travel hadn't yet taken over. "Think vintage airport lounge energy," the homepage states.

With a 4.3-star rating on Yelp, Aviator is Los Angeles' top-rated aviation-themed bar. While some reviewers on the platform have described the bar as "hokey" and "a little kitschy but fun," many more praise it for fully committing to the aviation theme. The bar serves reasonably priced beer; classic cocktails, like Manhattans, martinis, and old fashioneds; and unique drinks and "in-flight provisions" (small bites) with names like the Red-Eye Express and the Sky High Baked Potato.

Aviator is located on Melrose Avenue, so parking can be tricky to find. And because of the bar's small size, you'll want to make a reservation ahead of time to ensure you'll get your preferred window or aisle seat.