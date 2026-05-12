Why There's Simply No Need For Physical Boarding Passes Anymore

Much has been made of European budget airline Ryanair's choice to phase out paper boarding passes in November 2025. The company billed it as a strategic decision, stating that checking in and issuing boarding passes digitally will keep things moving at the airport, a common refrain in the airline industry as the digital age hurtles forward. And though Ryanair's policy is unique in its total elimination of paper boarding passes, it reflects a wider industry trend.

Adoption of digital and app-based boarding procedures has become almost standard across airlines. In 2025, 78% of travelers surveyed told the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global airline trade association, that they want to use their smartphones to manage all aspects of the flying process, including check-in and boarding. Another study showed that about two-thirds of passengers opted for mobile boarding passes or e-tickets even when paper boarding passes were available. With stats like these to back them up, airlines are also saying that going paperless will reduce cost, waste, and even speed up airport operations.

Ryanair's total elimination of paper boarding passes is the most extreme example, but airlines such as Emirates, Alaska, and American are pushing in the same direction. In some cases, this means eliminating it as the default option at check-in kiosks so that customers have to ask a gate agent if they want a printed copy. In others, it means a paper boarding pass will come at a cost: A printout of your Frontier Airlines boarding pass is an extra $25. Though there are some cases in which it's still smart to seek out a paper boarding pass, the message here is clear: Airlines want to encourage the use of digital boarding passes wherever and however they can.