Major US Airport Will See A Big Change To Boarding For American Airlines Passengers

There are many reasons for flight delays: weather, mechanical difficulties, runway congestion, and staffing issues like air traffic control shortages, to name a few common culprits. But many travelers don't realize that inefficient boarding processes can be a factor, too. It's not just the slow-moving line of travelers trying to stow their carry-on luggage in the plane's overhead bins. It's also the arduous procedure of moving passengers from the boarding area to the plane. American Airlines is about to make big improvements to this pivotal step by installing electronic boarding gates at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The new technology will make boarding a plane quicker and more user-friendly at one of the busiest airports in the world. "Boarding plays a key role in how customers experience the final moments before their flight," said Heather Garboden, American's Chief Customer Officer, in a statement this week. "Electronic boarding gates will further elevate that experience, creating a more seamless and consistent process."

Many travelers are already familiar with the experience of scanning a boarding pass at an electronic kiosk. But exactly how, you may wonder, will American's new electronic gates, which will be put into use at DFW in the summer of 2026, simplify the boarding process?