Oklahoma's Once-Thriving Military Fort Is Now A Historic Site With A Museum, Ruins, And Events

Oklahoma is a surprising state to visit, blending wide-open spaces and tallgrass prairies with intricate Indigenous and settler heritage for a getaway that offers a glimpse of the past. Fort Washita Historic Site is a once-thriving Oklahoma military fort that has been converted into an attraction for history buffs and families alike. Roughly 20 miles northwest of the developing town of Durant and less than two hours from nearby Dallas, Texas, the landmark offers free admission to check out quiet walking trails that wind around well-preserved ruins, an informative museum, and seasonal living history events that bring the 1800s to life.

Amid rolling hills and quiet country roads, Fort Washita offers a place of quiet repose in south-central Oklahoma. The rural landscapes set the tone for your visit, mirroring the region's small-town charm and the rhythms that influence everyday life in the South. It's the perfect place to slow down, breathe deeply, and embrace the tranquil setting.

Fort Washita is set on the Chickasaw Nation, a Native American reservation, and the tribe actively manages the historic site today. Their stewardship is important to note, as it ensures that the fort's role in Chickasaw and Choctaw relations is portrayed with respect and accuracy. With the help of this Indigenous group, Fort Washita continues to thrive, coming alive as visitors explore the past and connect with its deeper history.