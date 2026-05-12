Not Epcot, Not Magic Kingdom: This Is Disney World's Largest Park

People talk about Walt Disney World as though it's a single destination, when really it might be better thought of as a self-contained city — organized around rides and shows rather than offices and residences. Walt Disney himself once said in the 1966 "Epcot" film (quoted in WDW Radio) that the Disney World property has enough land "to hold all the ideas and plans we can possibly imagine." If the entire resort is a city, then its individual theme parks can be likened to neighborhoods. Of its four year-round Florida parks, Animal Kingdom is the largest, per Statista. The nature-centric park covers around 580 acres, making it roughly the same size as New York City's West Village neighborhood. It outpaces the second-biggest theme park within the resort, Epcot, by nearly double the acreage.

For vacationers planning to visit Animal Kingdom, it might be worth setting aside an entire day for the park. Its neighborhood-like size encompasses a mix of rides, theaters, and around 5,000 animals. "We were there in April rope drop to closing and still didn't get through all the shows and rides," one Reddit user shared. You might not get a full day out of the park just from focusing on rides, but if you love coming to see the animals, the shows and exhibits can easily fill up a day.

Animal Kingdom's larger footprint also might contribute to a fairly widespread consensus that it's more relaxed and less crowded than the other Disney World parks. More space means crowds can spread out more easily; plus, Animal Kingdom is the park that receives the fewest total annual visitors compared to Orlando's Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios (according to AECOM's 2023 Theme Index). For travelers who truly want to avoid wait times, summer is the unexpected time of year to visit Disney World for fewer crowds.