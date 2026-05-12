Nestled Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Serene Hiking Area With Views Of Mount St. Helens
On a May morning in 1980, an earthquake triggered the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington State. Moments after the quake, the volcano's north slope collapsed in the largest landslide on record. Approximately 22,000 miles of the American west experienced ash fall from the explosive volcanic release. And that was just the most recent eruption of the youngest volcano in Washington. However, beauty often comes after devastation, as is the case in this Southwestern portion of the state.
Millennia ago, Silver Lake emerged at the base of Mount St. Helens. Surrounded by wetlands, the area now offers visitors serene, scenic strolls along the .7-mile trail departing from the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center. After a short gravel portion, weathered wooden planks guide wanderers past plentiful interpretive signage and through the wetlands to look for migratory birds and wildlife such as elk, beavers, and chipmunks.
A serene stroll through the wetlands
Part of Washington's State Park in the shadow of Mount St. Helens, Seaquest State Park, the brief but scenic Silver Lake Wetland Haven Loop is embraced by lush greenery as far as the eye can see. Willows surrounding the lake sway in the breeze while lily pads blanket the water. Seasons bring new colors to the wetland vistas, vibrant wildflowers rising from the grass in the spring and summer, and leaves tinged with gold and rust falling each autumn. Peeking through the fauna are views of the volcano. Rest on a bench and take in lake views at the end of the boardwalk before heading back.
Just about 6 square miles in size with a shallow depth of 16 feet or less at its deepest point, Silver Lake is fishing friendly, packed with Largemouth Bass, Common Carp, and Rainbow Trout, among other varieties. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has a boat access ramp available to get on the water, as do surrounding properties such as the Silver Lake or Streeter's resorts. These two resorts also provide overnight accommodations and watercraft, kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals.
Make a vacation out of your visit
Unlike Spirit Lake which survived America's deadliest eruption, Silver Lake was created by Mount St. Helens approximately 2,500 years ago. Nestled between Portland and Seattle, it's 63 miles north of The Rose City and 121 miles south of the Emerald City off of Interstate 5. Around Silver Lake there's much to keep visitors entertained as well.
Before or after walking the wetlands, visit the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center and learn more about the volcano looming overhead. Take the pedestrian tunnel to the 475-acre Seaquest State Park and set up camp or rent one of the park's five available yurts. Reservations are advised during the summer months, but camping is available year-round. Then, explore the 12 miles of hiking trails and sweeping mountain and valley vistas found adjacent to Silver Lake.
Reviewers on AllTrails rate the Silver Lake Wetland Haven Trail highly, citing rich wildlife and amazing views, even on cloudy days. They also mention its proximity to the roads and a nearby airport can unfortunately overwhelm bird sounds at times. Find facilities and parking at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center before or after embarking on your walk. Make sure to keep your camera at the ready to capture the wildlife and bountiful birds seen on your stroll.