Nestled Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Serene Hiking Area With Views Of Mount St. Helens

Unlike Spirit Lake which survived America's deadliest eruption, Silver Lake was created by Mount St. Helens approximately 2,500 years ago. Nestled between Portland and Seattle, it's 63 miles north of The Rose City and 121 miles south of the Emerald City off of Interstate 5. Around Silver Lake there's much to keep visitors entertained as well.

Before or after walking the wetlands, visit the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center and learn more about the volcano looming overhead. Take the pedestrian tunnel to the 475-acre Seaquest State Park and set up camp or rent one of the park's five available yurts. Reservations are advised during the summer months, but camping is available year-round. Then, explore the 12 miles of hiking trails and sweeping mountain and valley vistas found adjacent to Silver Lake.

Reviewers on AllTrails rate the Silver Lake Wetland Haven Trail highly, citing rich wildlife and amazing views, even on cloudy days. They also mention its proximity to the roads and a nearby airport can unfortunately overwhelm bird sounds at times. Find facilities and parking at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center before or after embarking on your walk. Make sure to keep your camera at the ready to capture the wildlife and bountiful birds seen on your stroll.