Minnesota's Once-Thriving Fort Is Now A State Park In St. Paul With Fishing, Swimming, And Trails

Minnesota's state parks cover some 200,000 acres, with plenty of exciting things to do in the great outdoors. One of the best ways to experience a mixture of nature and history is with a visit to Fort Snelling State Park, which was established in 1961 and receives about 400,000 visitors each year. This state park is conveniently located in the heart of the Twin Cities metro area and has lots of fun opportunities for outdoor recreation. The previously bustling fort is now a historic site, plus you can explore the trails and go swimming or fishing here.

Historic Fort Snelling is now run by the Minnesota Historical Society, an organisation that showcases the area's history. The site is also a National Historic Landmark and is home to the state's oldest building — the Round Tower at the fort was built in 1820. You can see the costumed re-enactors, who offer an insight into frontier life in the 1820s, or visit the Plank Museum and Visitor Center, which was formerly used as army barracks and a VA clinic. Fort Snelling was an important and tragic site during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, and served as an internment camp for Native Americans. Even when the fort isn't open, you can walk the walls outside it from the park's trails.

Fort Snelling State Park is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers and the visitor center has exhibitions on the ecology of the area. You also can rent canoes or kayaks from the park office, or have a picnic at Picnic Island. Despite the site's proximity to the city, you might see wildlife like deer, turkeys, otters, or beavers, along with birds such as herons, egrets, bald eagles, and great horned owls.