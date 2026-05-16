Minnesota's Once-Thriving Fort Is Now A State Park In St. Paul With Fishing, Swimming, And Trails
Minnesota's state parks cover some 200,000 acres, with plenty of exciting things to do in the great outdoors. One of the best ways to experience a mixture of nature and history is with a visit to Fort Snelling State Park, which was established in 1961 and receives about 400,000 visitors each year. This state park is conveniently located in the heart of the Twin Cities metro area and has lots of fun opportunities for outdoor recreation. The previously bustling fort is now a historic site, plus you can explore the trails and go swimming or fishing here.
Historic Fort Snelling is now run by the Minnesota Historical Society, an organisation that showcases the area's history. The site is also a National Historic Landmark and is home to the state's oldest building — the Round Tower at the fort was built in 1820. You can see the costumed re-enactors, who offer an insight into frontier life in the 1820s, or visit the Plank Museum and Visitor Center, which was formerly used as army barracks and a VA clinic. Fort Snelling was an important and tragic site during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, and served as an internment camp for Native Americans. Even when the fort isn't open, you can walk the walls outside it from the park's trails.
Fort Snelling State Park is located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers and the visitor center has exhibitions on the ecology of the area. You also can rent canoes or kayaks from the park office, or have a picnic at Picnic Island. Despite the site's proximity to the city, you might see wildlife like deer, turkeys, otters, or beavers, along with birds such as herons, egrets, bald eagles, and great horned owls.
Swimming and fishing at Fort Snelling State Park
Snelling Lake is a spring-fed lake which encompasses 101 acres and is around 9.5 feet deep. There is a wide, sandy beach here, created in 1970, which is one of the best places to go swimming at Fort Snelling State Park. The beach is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with lifeguards on site. I spent many summer days here as a kid, playing in the sand and watching the plane traffic going to and from the nearby airport, as this was one of my family's favorite swim spots in the Twin Cities.
Fishing is another popular activity at Fort Snelling State Park. Snelling Lake has a fishing pier, although note that only electric motors are allowed here. Anglers might reel in largemouth bass, carp, crappie, sunfish, northern pike, bluegill, yellow perch, or channel catfish. There is a concrete boat ramp at the lake for access, and there's also a boat ramp at the Minnesota River, under the Mendota Bridge. Minnesota residents can fish for free — without a fishing license — at Snelling Lake, although non-residents will need to obtain a fishing license before casting a line.
Explore the trails at Fort Snelling
There are 18 miles of hiking trails at Fort Snelling State Park. The 2.5-mile loop around Snelling Lake has great waterfront views and will take about 1 hour. There are several trail choices at the serene hidden hiking gem that is Pike Island – visitors can set off on 1-, 2-, or 3-mile loops. Don't miss seeing the confluence of where the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers meet — this unique spot makes Pike Island one of the best hikes at the state park.
For more river views, head up through the forest on the 3-mile Minnehaha Trail — there is a beautiful panorama of the Mississippi River here. Besides the hiking trails, there are 5 miles of paved bike trails and 10 miles of unpaved bike trails, along with 12 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails in winter.
Fort Snelling State Park is a day-use park only — there is no camping available. The park is located in St. Paul, just a 4-minute drive from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), which was rated the best in North America for passenger satisfaction. A state park vehicle permit is required here, and there are various parking areas around the state park that offer easy access to Fort Snelling's attractions. Explore more of St. Paul with a visit to the cozy and friendly neighborhood of Highland Park.