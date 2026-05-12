The Caribbean Island Beach Where Flamingos Walk Alongside Visitors

While photos of this flamingo-filled beach have permeated social media, Flamingo Beach lives up to the hype. "It is absolutely worth the money; the beach was awesome and seeing the flamingos roaming freely amongst the guests was really cool," raved a Google reviewer. While it is an adults-only beach, families with children are permitted to visit between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily to see the flamingos up close and feed them with bird food that is sold on the island. In fact, feeding the flamingos is one of the best way to get the perfect photograph with these curious and elegant birds. After 10 a.m., Flamingo Beach becomes an adults-only oasis for serene relaxation. However, as the flamingos are not confined to Flamingo Beach, they sometimes amble over to the island's neighboring Iguana Beach, a family-friendly stretch where you may spot iguanas scuttling about.

On Flamingo Beach, guests have access to the sun loungers along the shoreline, which are shaded by thatched roof palapas. The sheltered cove of clear waters is tranquil for wading or swimming, while the edges of the cove are ideal for snorkeling, as tropical fish flit around. Back on shore, Flamingo Beach's Mangrove Beach Bar and Fish Shack serves up fresh seafood and fruity cocktails daily, which you can enjoy in view of the flamingos. For even more privacy, visitors can book one of the exclusive cabanas that flank the private cove. These tucked-away cabanas, which can accommodate four to six guests, have a covered living area and an overwater netted lounge area that's reminiscent of a Bora Bora bungalow. Water floats and snorkel masks are also included for leisurely and active aquatic adventures.