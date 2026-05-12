Forget Florida, Retire To This Southwestern Beauty With Outdoor Adventures, Sunny Weather, And No Income Tax
Florida is known for excellent weather, beautiful beaches, and enthusiastic retirees, and while it has always been considered a number one choice for seniors — even boasting America's best small retirement town – other states are catching the eye of those seeking budget-friendly, fair-weather locales to settle down in. With zero income tax, over 100 retirement communities, and exciting possibilities if you like the great outdoors, Nevada is certainly giving Florida a run for its money.
According to a 2025 SmartAsset study, Nevada is the seventh most popular state for retirees, with Southwestern cities proving a major draw for this age group. Nevada sits snugly between coastal California and canyon-clad Utah, and also borders Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon. For those looking to travel more in their post-career life, it's a prime spot with wanderlust opportunities.
From the glittering desert mirage that is Las Vegas, to the otherworldly red rocks that make you feel like you're on the moon, to over 300 hot springs that exist within the state, Nevada's landscape is surprisingly diverse. Though not known for its peaks, it has a remarkable 314 named mountain ranges, which means it has more than any other state. With around 252 sunny days each year, it can be a pleasant climate for a very comfortable retirement.
Nevada is a sunny, affordable retirement haven
Location is key in Nevada, since regions in the north stay cooler than the south. Average temperatures in northern cities like Elko reach up to 89 degrees Fahrenheit in July, but can drop to 37 degrees in January. In southern cities like Las Vegas, average summer temperatures can climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, so daily sunscreen and shades are a must. Thankfully, southern winters are just right.
Nevada has many appealing and reasonably priced options for retirement, with small towns like Boulder City, Ely, and Elko offering charming historic streets, Southwestern culture, and nearby nature adventures. Laughlin is thought to be a top choice for retirees hoping to plant roots in a small town with a quiet ambiance, friendly locals, and an average home price of $262,661. As one resident put it, "I love every minute living in Laughlin. The weather is nice during the winter months. During the summer, laying alongside the river, and enjoying the cool water is perfect. Laughlin provides a very calm atmosphere."
If bigger cities are more attractive for their range of activities and healthcare access, Las Vegas may be an unexpected pick offering budget-friendly, safe suburbs close to the bright lights and excitement of the Strip. It's even been named one of the best places to retire for its weather and buzzing atmosphere. Carson City is the state capital, and offers an alternative, slower-paced option. It's thought to be another prime pick for older folks according to U.S. News, with a walkable downtown area, fewer than 60,000 residents, and a median home value of $428,356.
Explore endless outdoor wonders
Carson City also benefits from proximity to Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, making it a top spot for active retirees. Chris Joseph of the nonprofit Keep Tahoe Blue told News4, "This is a place that's unlike any other on earth. And we have access to it." As North America's largest alpine lake, visitors can enjoy summer water sports, winter skiing, and breathtaking views of the lake's pristine waters. The area has plenty of independent living communities and lively towns like Incline Village, which puts on lots of social activities and fun pastimes for older generations through its busy Incline Village Recreation Center.
From caves and craters to giant sand dunes and unique rock formations like those in Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada offers epic photo opportunities at every turn. Las Vegas is known as America's most fun city, but roughly 25 minutes away, you'll find Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for impressive hikes like Calico Tanks Trail. This 2.4-mile trek takes you over sandstone rocks and leads to a show-stopping view of Las Vegas from afar. Over 10,000 hikers have rated it 4.8 out of 5 stars on AllTrails, so this is an ideal spot to see some of Nevada's best features.
Fly into Harry Reid International Airport — Nevada's primary airport — if you want to start your retirement explorations in the south. In the north, Elko Regional Airport offers regular Delta flights, and if you're headed west to check out Lake Tahoe, Reno-Tahoe International Airport is where you'll want to be. For many, retirement is a time to tighten the purse strings while also living it up in your golden years, and Nevada serves up the year-round sunshine, affordable housing, and endless outdoor thrills to make this possible.