Forget Florida, Retire To This Southwestern Beauty With Outdoor Adventures, Sunny Weather, And No Income Tax

Florida is known for excellent weather, beautiful beaches, and enthusiastic retirees, and while it has always been considered a number one choice for seniors — even boasting America's best small retirement town – other states are catching the eye of those seeking budget-friendly, fair-weather locales to settle down in. With zero income tax, over 100 retirement communities, and exciting possibilities if you like the great outdoors, Nevada is certainly giving Florida a run for its money.

According to a 2025 SmartAsset study, Nevada is the seventh most popular state for retirees, with Southwestern cities proving a major draw for this age group. Nevada sits snugly between coastal California and canyon-clad Utah, and also borders Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon. For those looking to travel more in their post-career life, it's a prime spot with wanderlust opportunities.

From the glittering desert mirage that is Las Vegas, to the otherworldly red rocks that make you feel like you're on the moon, to over 300 hot springs that exist within the state, Nevada's landscape is surprisingly diverse. Though not known for its peaks, it has a remarkable 314 named mountain ranges, which means it has more than any other state. With around 252 sunny days each year, it can be a pleasant climate for a very comfortable retirement.