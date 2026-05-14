This Once-Thriving '70s Seafood Chain Is Now A Nostalgic Ohio Exclusive Worth The Midwest Trip

It's not every day a traveler visits Ohio for its fish & chips — but those who do know it's worth the trip. Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips is a surviving chain that lives up to its once-thriving reputation. The fast food restaurant opened in Columbus in 1969 — a city that has long embraced international flavors. Then, it expanded to more than 800 stores at its peak in the '70s. Unfortunately, the franchise fell victim to the Cod Wars between Iceland and the United Kingdom — a disagreement that centered around cod fishing rights, overlapping with the establishment's first decade. It marked up the cost of the fish, making it hard for its multiple brick-and-mortars to stay in business. This, combined with increasingly strong fast food competition, resulted in store closures.

For decades, Cuyahoga Falls was the only location that remained — until 2023, when the chain revived. New owners renovated the Garfield Heights building, and in 2025, a brand new Cleveland Heights store opened. Now it's both a trip down memory lane and a comeback story worth rooting for. On a Reddit thread about the eatery's legacy, one user mentioned, "it was THE place until Long John's took over the market. My love for malt vinegar started at Arthur Treacher's." Another argued that it was better than its seafood competitor, so it's a relief that the owners are slowly reopening doors. They are exclusively in northeast Ohio, for now — but, given where it once was, a wider return feels possible.