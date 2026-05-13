Utah's Unbelievably Scenic Rest Stop Spotlights Surreal Views Of The 'Caribbean Of The Rockies'

Bear Lake Overlook has some unique rest stop offerings in addition to its view. There's a small visitor center with knowledgeable staff and interpretive signs offering context like how the lake's colors change based on the weather and the geology of the region. You'll even find a plaque with the poem "Above Bear Lake," written by May Swenson, who is "Utah's most accomplished poet," known for her pioneering work dealing with themes of nature and lesbian identity. Find the plaque to read Swenson's words inspired by her hikes around the overlook, with its view of the "deep, enormous blue" lake.

Besides that, visitors can make use of both porta-potties and stalls. Currently, there's one stall for men, one for families, and four for women. While reviewers note they're clean, some suggest using those at the gas stations in Garden City for bigger and more family-friendly options. There is also plenty of parking at this stop, which is open to cars, RVs, and trucks. Bear Lake Overlook connects with the 1.34-mile loop Limber Pine Trail, where you can see a large 560-year-old pine tree that's actually five trees growing together.

Folks with boats or watercraft that they intend to use at Bear Lake can get their vessels inspected at this rest stop. Utah has mandatory inspections of watercraft to prevent the transmission of invasive species like quagga and zebra mussels. So, you can get your boat checked and decontaminated here while you enjoy the view that offers a literal breath of fresh air in this location just an hour and 15 minutes from the cute shops and affordable stays of Brigham City.