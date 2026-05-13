Utah's Unbelievably Scenic Rest Stop Spotlights Surreal Views Of The 'Caribbean Of The Rockies'
While folks may be in a rush to get to the turquoise waters of Bear Lake, there's a reason to slow down and stop before reaching Utah's deepest lake: the unbelievably scenic Bear Lake Overlook rest stop. Located on U.S. Route 89 around 10 minutes from the lake that's so vibrantly blue it's known as the "Caribbean of the Rockies," the overlook is a must-stop destination because of its surreal views. Although the lake itself is almost equally divided by the Utah-Idaho border, the Bear Lake Overlook could be reason enough to buzz on over to the Beehive State to access the waters because, as one Google reviewer puts it, "pictures do this place no real justice."
The Bear Lake Overlook is a spot to rest your legs, have a picnic, or even take a small hike, but of course, the star of the show is the lake. You can enjoy a bird's-eye view of its almost startling turquoise, formed as a result of tiny particles of calcium carbonate-rich limestone in the water that reflect the blue spectrum of the sun's light. With this view, combined with clean facilities and interesting interpretive signs, it's no wonder that Bear Lake Overlook is considered one of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America.
What you'll find at the Bear Lake Overlook rest stop
Bear Lake Overlook has some unique rest stop offerings in addition to its view. There's a small visitor center with knowledgeable staff and interpretive signs offering context like how the lake's colors change based on the weather and the geology of the region. You'll even find a plaque with the poem "Above Bear Lake," written by May Swenson, who is "Utah's most accomplished poet," known for her pioneering work dealing with themes of nature and lesbian identity. Find the plaque to read Swenson's words inspired by her hikes around the overlook, with its view of the "deep, enormous blue" lake.
Besides that, visitors can make use of both porta-potties and stalls. Currently, there's one stall for men, one for families, and four for women. While reviewers note they're clean, some suggest using those at the gas stations in Garden City for bigger and more family-friendly options. There is also plenty of parking at this stop, which is open to cars, RVs, and trucks. Bear Lake Overlook connects with the 1.34-mile loop Limber Pine Trail, where you can see a large 560-year-old pine tree that's actually five trees growing together.
Folks with boats or watercraft that they intend to use at Bear Lake can get their vessels inspected at this rest stop. Utah has mandatory inspections of watercraft to prevent the transmission of invasive species like quagga and zebra mussels. So, you can get your boat checked and decontaminated here while you enjoy the view that offers a literal breath of fresh air in this location just an hour and 15 minutes from the cute shops and affordable stays of Brigham City.