On Georgia And South Carolina's Border Is A Lake State Park With Forest Camping, Fishing, And History

There's something about long afternoons spent fishing or lounging on placid lake shores that's utterly relaxing. And while these waterscapes can be found scattered throughout the U.S., those who are near the Georgia and South Carolina border can find their fill of this waterfront fun at the Elijah Clark State Park. Located in Lincolnton County, this reserve is a prime outdoor destination hugging the western edges of Clarks Hill Lake — a sprawling 71,000-acre reservoir that straddles the Georgia-South Carolina state line. With amenities like piers and boat ramps to make a splash, alongside rustic lodging options, it's a beautiful wilderness area to unwind for a few days.

The Elijah Clark State Park opened in 1953 and is named after Revolutionary War patriot Elijah Clarke. A notable frontiersman who fought valiantly for the nation's independence, he is honored through this destination, and you'll find his grave — alongside his wife's — on the park property. His role in Georgia's history is also why the lake is widely called 'Clarks Hill' on the Peach State side of the reservoir, whereas on the South Carolina side, it's known as Lake Strom Thurmond.

History buffs who'd like to delve deeper can also visit the replicated log cabin museum of this reserve — a reconstructed site of what Clark's home looked like in the 1700s. With relics from the era and a rustic setting, it takes you back in time and gives for a great photo-op as well. Overall, the park has a good amount of pursuits. It's a place to explore and kayak by day, and sit at the campfire by evening, enjoying your meal with mellifluous sounds of gentle waves and a canopy of stars above you.