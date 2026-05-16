On Georgia And South Carolina's Border Is A Lake State Park With Forest Camping, Fishing, And History
There's something about long afternoons spent fishing or lounging on placid lake shores that's utterly relaxing. And while these waterscapes can be found scattered throughout the U.S., those who are near the Georgia and South Carolina border can find their fill of this waterfront fun at the Elijah Clark State Park. Located in Lincolnton County, this reserve is a prime outdoor destination hugging the western edges of Clarks Hill Lake — a sprawling 71,000-acre reservoir that straddles the Georgia-South Carolina state line. With amenities like piers and boat ramps to make a splash, alongside rustic lodging options, it's a beautiful wilderness area to unwind for a few days.
The Elijah Clark State Park opened in 1953 and is named after Revolutionary War patriot Elijah Clarke. A notable frontiersman who fought valiantly for the nation's independence, he is honored through this destination, and you'll find his grave — alongside his wife's — on the park property. His role in Georgia's history is also why the lake is widely called 'Clarks Hill' on the Peach State side of the reservoir, whereas on the South Carolina side, it's known as Lake Strom Thurmond.
History buffs who'd like to delve deeper can also visit the replicated log cabin museum of this reserve — a reconstructed site of what Clark's home looked like in the 1700s. With relics from the era and a rustic setting, it takes you back in time and gives for a great photo-op as well. Overall, the park has a good amount of pursuits. It's a place to explore and kayak by day, and sit at the campfire by evening, enjoying your meal with mellifluous sounds of gentle waves and a canopy of stars above you.
The best outdoor activities at Elijah Clark State Park, Georgia
From archery to miniature golf, camping to boating, and fishing to picnicking, this state park supports plenty of activities to keep you and your travel companions busy. For starters, you've got 1,200 miles of undulating shoreline boasting many serene coves to explore on your choice of watercraft. Four boat ramps flanking the water allow easy access to the waters, and there is no speed limit, so both power cruisers and paddlers can have fun. Those interested in a refreshing dip can jump directly from their vessel to cool off!
Many who take out their boats are also looking to catch the fish inhabiting the depths of this reservoir. Anglers consider Clarks Hill Lake a premier spot for bass fishing in Georgia, with hybrid, largemouth, and striped bass floating in the waters – although crappie, catfish, bluegill, and shellcracker fishing is productive as well. Shoreline fishing is also allowed, while many campers prefer to drop the line from the pier at the campgrounds of the park.
Once off the water, you can get to know the flora and fauna of this reserve at the 3-mile easy-to-tackle looped path — that's also dotted with education signs about the area's ecology. This scenic trek winds through the dense hardwood forests and along the shores of Clarks Hill Lake, passing creeks and wooden bridges, with highlights like an observation deck as an overlook point. Keep an eye out for the wildlife residents while you walk, notably for white-tailed deer, foxes, woodpeckers, and hawks. As an addition, animal lovers can also visit the Georgia island called 'Noah's Ark' with unusual wildlife to their next Peach State adventure.
Plan your camping trip to Elijah Clark State Park, Georgia
The Elijah Clark State Park doesn't just boast picturesque shores, but also has a heavily wooded landscape for a cozy lake-meets-forest setting. One of the best ways to immerse and relax in these surroundings is to snag a campsite at the park. With over 170 spacious campsites tucked into two campgrounds — most with electric hookups and some located right on the shores — it's easy to spread out, have some privacy from your neighbors, and relax amidst the sounds of the woods. "Been coming here for years and it is beautiful and family friendly. The sites are big and not too close. Bathhouse are nice," shares one frequent park visitor on Google.
Another lodging option is the 20 modern yet rustic cottages nestled on the lake's edges. These are complete with beds, full kitchens, a screened porch, heating/ cooling facilities, and a wood-burning fireplace that serves as a great communal spot for families and groups. Nightly fees start at $23 for camping and $75 for cabins (as of this publication), and have to be paid over one-time vehicle parking fees of $10, per the GA State Park guidelines.
Even though Elijah Clark State Park seems detached from the rest of the world, it's surprisingly easy to reach. Augusta — the most charming, walkable college town in Georgia – is an hour away, while the capital, Atlanta, is two hours by road. When you're in the area, you can also discover Hickory Knob State Park, South Carolina's only full-service state park with scenic golf and unique activities.