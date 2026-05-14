Just Outside Jacksonville Is A Florida State Forest With RV Camping Spots And Scenic Trails

Within Cary State Forest, you'll encounter nine different ecosystems, with plants and animals that are unique to each one. You can explore those ecosystems on more than 20 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Keep your eye out for wildlife species such as wild turkey, alligator, otter, wild hog, and pinewood tree frog. A hike on the 1.25-mile Nature Trail takes you along a wooden boardwalk through wetlands, and you'll trek into a cypress swamp and amongst scenic flatwoods. This is a fairly easy loop trail that's accessible from the campground. One AllTrails review says, "Overall, this is a quick, easy trail that's great for families."

You can also access the longer Red Root and Fireline Trails from the campground, which are designated for horses but open to hikers and bikers as well. The Red Root Trail is a 7.75-mile loop that takes you along the northern boundary of the state forest, while the Fireline Trail, which has some overlap with the Red Root Trail, is 12.2 miles. On these trails, you'll find yourself passing under the shade of longleaf and immature slash pine stands and walking through basin swamps.

Another easy hike is the 1.1-mile Dahoma Historic Trail in the Whittmore Mill Recreation Area of Cary State Forest. You'll find parking for the trail off Jennifer Road just after you exit Highway 301. Interpretive signs describe the area's history, from its turpentining and timber production days to the times when cattle ranchers used the land for grazing their herds. This trail combines nature with history, so you can learn about Florida's past while enjoying abundant wildflowers and wildlife. After a trip to Cary State Forest, you may want to explore more Florida state forests, like Tiger Bay between Orlando and the Palm Coast, where you can find scenic hiking trails and other ways to enjoy the Sunshine State.