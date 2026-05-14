Just Outside Jacksonville Is A Florida State Forest With RV Camping Spots And Scenic Trails
Did you know that just west of Jacksonville is a Florida state forest with secluded RV camping and scenic trails? Cary State Forest is just a 35-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport, and it's located off Highway 301, about 2 miles from Bryceville. Because it's so close to Jacksonville, Cary State Forest is a good spot for a weekend getaway, but travelers can also use it as a peaceful base to explore the city from or as a stop-off when traveling across Florida's panhandle in an RV.
Cary State Forest encompasses 13,385 acres and spans two counties: Nassau and Duval. The black waters of Thomas Creek — naturally tanned by the tannic acids from the hardwood trees — slowly flow through the forest, creating the ideal setting for a nearly intact mature bottomland hardwood forest and floodplain swamp. Come here to find yourself within a canopy of swamp laurel oak, southern magnolia, red maple, cypress, and many other tree varieties that contribute to this unique Florida state forest landscape. Hiking trails within the forest offer a way to see the flora and fauna that make their home in Cary State Forest up close. Stay a day, weekend, or week in Cary State Forest, and you're sure to leave feeling refreshed and relaxed.
Secure a secluded RV camping spot in Cary State Forest
Securing a secluded RV camping spot in Cary State Forest may prove challenging, as the campground only has six individual campsites and one group campsite available. However, with a maximum of only six other groups in the campground with you, this state forest feels serene and quiet most of the time. "Wonderful RV area. Lots of room and quiet," one Google review even says. Campers get a paved parking pad, a power pole with 30/50-amp service, and a water spigot at their site. Campsites are also equipped with picnic tables and fire pits to enhance the outdoor experience, but don't forget to check fire and firewood regulations before your stay, which is one of the common camping mistakes for beginners. Booking early is the best way to ensure you get a site at Cary State Forest, and you can select a site up to 11 months in advance using the reservation platform on the official Florida state forest website.
An RV dump station and restrooms with showers and flush toilets make it easy to enjoy an extended stay at Cary State Forest's cozy campground, super close to Jacksonville. Campers mention in Google reviews that the bathrooms are nice and clean, which is always a bonus when you're out in the wilderness. A campground host is on site to help guests with any issues and to ensure a pleasant stay. Every campsite is tucked into the tall longleaf pines that provide shade and privacy, and sites can easily accommodate RVs up to 45 feet long. Luckily, if you can't get a spot at Cary State Forest's campground, the wildly underrated Osceola National Forest is only about a 45-minute drive away, and there you can find more camping spots.
Hike scenic trails in Florida's Cary State Forest
Within Cary State Forest, you'll encounter nine different ecosystems, with plants and animals that are unique to each one. You can explore those ecosystems on more than 20 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Keep your eye out for wildlife species such as wild turkey, alligator, otter, wild hog, and pinewood tree frog. A hike on the 1.25-mile Nature Trail takes you along a wooden boardwalk through wetlands, and you'll trek into a cypress swamp and amongst scenic flatwoods. This is a fairly easy loop trail that's accessible from the campground. One AllTrails review says, "Overall, this is a quick, easy trail that's great for families."
You can also access the longer Red Root and Fireline Trails from the campground, which are designated for horses but open to hikers and bikers as well. The Red Root Trail is a 7.75-mile loop that takes you along the northern boundary of the state forest, while the Fireline Trail, which has some overlap with the Red Root Trail, is 12.2 miles. On these trails, you'll find yourself passing under the shade of longleaf and immature slash pine stands and walking through basin swamps.
Another easy hike is the 1.1-mile Dahoma Historic Trail in the Whittmore Mill Recreation Area of Cary State Forest. You'll find parking for the trail off Jennifer Road just after you exit Highway 301. Interpretive signs describe the area's history, from its turpentining and timber production days to the times when cattle ranchers used the land for grazing their herds. This trail combines nature with history, so you can learn about Florida's past while enjoying abundant wildflowers and wildlife. After a trip to Cary State Forest, you may want to explore more Florida state forests, like Tiger Bay between Orlando and the Palm Coast, where you can find scenic hiking trails and other ways to enjoy the Sunshine State.