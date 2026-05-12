Under An Hour From Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's City With Historic Charm, Museums, And Tasty Local Eats

On the opposite end of the state from Philadelphia's Independence Hall and the Civil War battlefields of Gettysburg, southwestern Pennsylvania has its own share of vibrant (though somewhat obscure) American history. One notably rich treasure trove of historic depth is the small, and often overlooked, Pennsylvania city of Washington, home to a population of 13,400. Located about 34 miles south of Pittsburgh International Airport, Washington sits at the southern end of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area, where the southwestern corner of the state merges with Ohio and the West Virginia Panhandle. Though it's overshadowed by the larger Steel City to the north, Washington and its county of the same name have more historical attractions and engaging exhibits than many would expect from a city this size.

Chief among Washington's many historical ties is its prominence in one of the most bizarre events in early American history — the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. And into the 19th century, Washington would prove to be even more significant, playing a part in the Underground Railroad. You can explore the city's role in both of these events (and more) at its numerous museums and historical sites.

Beyond a wealth of history, Washington today fosters a modern restaurant and entertainment scene that blends the old and the new. This includes the well-known Hollywood Casino at the Meadows (formerly the Meadows Racetrack and Casino), alongside some of the region's best brewpubs, distilleries, and wineries. Better yet, there's a terrific assortment of locally owned eateries, farm-fresh markets, and entertainment options, making it a fun destination for visitors of all ages.