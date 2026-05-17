Canada's Sparkling Lake In British Columbia Has Mountain Views, Camping, And Boating

What if we told you that there was a lake deep in southeastern British Columbia, tucked between the soaring Selkirk Mountains, the jagged Valhalla Range, and the 329-mile-long backbone of the Monashee Mountains? What if we told you it had been ranked among the top 10 lakes in the whole of Canada, a nation with as many as 2 million lakes? And what if we said it offered no-holes-barred adventure, with everything from thigh-busting hiking routes to relaxed days spent boating and chilling around the shoreline on the menu? Well, there is, and its name is Upper Arrow Lake.

Upper Arrow Lake is technically the name for just one half of the greater Arrow Lakes, a stretch of water that also includes — you guessed it — Lower Arrow Lake. The two are joined at the hip when water levels are normal, and widen out along 140-plus miles of the iconic Columbia River. For its part, the upper section goes from what's been hailed as the world's best powder ski resort, the alpine gem of Revelstoke, all the way to the hot springs and outdoors activity hub of Nakusp, offering boating, camping, hiking, and high-mountain scenery as it unfolds.

To get here, you could jet into the Canadian Rockies International Airport in Cranbrook and drive west — that will take around 4.5 hours in all, going on the scenic Crowsnest Highway through the Rockies before diverting northwards towards the lake. Alternatively, you could fly into larger Vancouver International and head eastward. At over 7 hours, it's a longer drive, though it does whisk you through the underrated wine region of the Okanagan Valley, Canada's answer to Napa.