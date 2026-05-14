Under An Hour From Tallahassee Is Florida's Lovely Riverside State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Swimming

Outside of the busy beach destinations of Florida's panhandle, 40 miles south of Tallahassee, is Sopchoppy, a quaint little town with "Old Florida" charm that's home to a state park. At the meeting point of the Ochlockonee and Dead Rivers sits Ochlockonee River State Park, a quiet riverside haven where nature lovers, families, or anyone searching for a peaceful escape can come to unwind. Camping and swimming are popular here; however, fishing is one of the main attractions, as anglers can cast their lines in freshwater and saltwater here.

More than that, you can hike the 2.6 miles of multi-use trails and ride a bike through the old-growth woodlands. Travelers often come to the park for the wildlife, so be on the lookout for the red-cockaded woodpecker, which was recently removed from the endangered species list. Plus, the little white squirrels that live inside the longleaf pine forest are always stopping by the campsites to say hello to the visitors. After a day of activities, you can settle in to watch the golden sun as it sets over the waterway. When the evening fades to darkness, you can gaze at the glowing night skies from your campsite.

Travelers on their way to the panhandle beaches who are willing to take the detour will experience a natural and more relaxed side of Florida here. Panama City Beach is about 120 miles away, and the Tallahassee Airport is under an hour, making the park an easy car ride for those visiting the area. Come for the fishing, camping, and water activities, but stay to experience the natural flow of this quiet riverside park in Florida.