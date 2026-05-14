Under An Hour From Tallahassee Is Florida's Lovely Riverside State Park For Fishing, Camping, And Swimming
Outside of the busy beach destinations of Florida's panhandle, 40 miles south of Tallahassee, is Sopchoppy, a quaint little town with "Old Florida" charm that's home to a state park. At the meeting point of the Ochlockonee and Dead Rivers sits Ochlockonee River State Park, a quiet riverside haven where nature lovers, families, or anyone searching for a peaceful escape can come to unwind. Camping and swimming are popular here; however, fishing is one of the main attractions, as anglers can cast their lines in freshwater and saltwater here.
More than that, you can hike the 2.6 miles of multi-use trails and ride a bike through the old-growth woodlands. Travelers often come to the park for the wildlife, so be on the lookout for the red-cockaded woodpecker, which was recently removed from the endangered species list. Plus, the little white squirrels that live inside the longleaf pine forest are always stopping by the campsites to say hello to the visitors. After a day of activities, you can settle in to watch the golden sun as it sets over the waterway. When the evening fades to darkness, you can gaze at the glowing night skies from your campsite.
Travelers on their way to the panhandle beaches who are willing to take the detour will experience a natural and more relaxed side of Florida here. Panama City Beach is about 120 miles away, and the Tallahassee Airport is under an hour, making the park an easy car ride for those visiting the area. Come for the fishing, camping, and water activities, but stay to experience the natural flow of this quiet riverside park in Florida.
Catch fresh and saltwater fish on the Ochlockonee River
Curious about the name and how to pronounce it? It comes from the Apalachee people, who once lived in this "less crowded side" of Florida — with its forests and forgotten villages — as well as parts of South Georgia. Ochlockonee, pronounced "o-klock-nee," translates to "yellow waters," due to the yellowish tint of the river. The waterways at Ochlockonee River State Park are a diverse mix of fresh and saltwater, meaning anglers will be fishing in one of Florida's brackish ecosystems. Cast your line from the shores or bring your boat and launch from the ramp.
Want to reel in freshwater fish? From the ramp, go upriver and get ready to hook largemouth bass, catfish, and bream. For saltwater species like redfish and trout, you'll want to head downriver closer to the bay, where the river is flowing faster. Some locals have reported catching both fresh and saltwater species in the same spot, though. As a bonus, the park has a cleaning station to prepare your fish for dinner at your campsite. You'll need both your saltwater and freshwater fishing licenses to cast your line here, so don't leave home without them.
Camp in a forest and wade in the waters of the Ochlockonee River
Staying overnight allows you to spend more time at Ochlockonee River State Park. When camping here, you will have a choice of 30 spaces, with options for both primitive and RV (up to 40 feet) camping. Although the woodland sites aren't sprawling, visitors appreciate the privacy and the easy access to the river and trails. Expect full hookups with electricity and water, a bathroom with showers, a dump station, a fire pit, and a picnic table. Additionally, there is a place to hang wet clothes and a spot to clean dishes. You'll have everything you need for an overnight stay.
After your night of camping, spend some time paddling or swimming in the river. At the swimming area, there is a sandy spot available to play, and you can wade in the shallow waters. Families can enjoy the simple swimming area and gather for quick meals at the picnic tables. While many people will make the easy drive to the world-class fishing and pristine beaches at nearby Alligator Point, the longleaf pine forests and the scenic river make swimming at Ochlockonee River State Park unique, too.
While you're in the area, carve out time to browse the streets of Sopchoppy, one of Florida's quirkiest towns. It's less than 5 miles from the park, making it an easy add-on to your trip.