Canada's Senior-Friendly City Is A World-Renowned Fishing Destination With Vibrant Festivals And Two Downtowns

If you're an American, you likely already know all of the travel hotspots, especially if you're near the East Coast and looking for a quiet escape with access to water and delicious food. But if you're trying to vacation in Canada, where do you go? Well, if you head northeast of Maine, you'll run into the coastal province of New Brunswick. If you keep going until you reach the shores of the Atlantic, you'll discover the thriving town of Miramichi.

There are several factors that make this city such a fun and exciting destination. First, it straddles the Miramichi River, which feeds into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. So, if you're into water activities like fishing, boating, or lounging next to the river, you can do that the whole time you're here.

Next, Miramichi is a city with a unique designation as an "age-friendly" community, which it received from the province in 2024. This means it's extra accommodating to both elderly residents and visitors, including new retirees who want to get out and explore. Finally, you can enjoy two distinct downtown areas, meaning there's plenty of food, shops, and festivals to experience during your trip.