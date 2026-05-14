Canada's Senior-Friendly City Is A World-Renowned Fishing Destination With Vibrant Festivals And Two Downtowns
If you're an American, you likely already know all of the travel hotspots, especially if you're near the East Coast and looking for a quiet escape with access to water and delicious food. But if you're trying to vacation in Canada, where do you go? Well, if you head northeast of Maine, you'll run into the coastal province of New Brunswick. If you keep going until you reach the shores of the Atlantic, you'll discover the thriving town of Miramichi.
There are several factors that make this city such a fun and exciting destination. First, it straddles the Miramichi River, which feeds into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. So, if you're into water activities like fishing, boating, or lounging next to the river, you can do that the whole time you're here.
Next, Miramichi is a city with a unique designation as an "age-friendly" community, which it received from the province in 2024. This means it's extra accommodating to both elderly residents and visitors, including new retirees who want to get out and explore. Finally, you can enjoy two distinct downtown areas, meaning there's plenty of food, shops, and festivals to experience during your trip.
How Miramichi got its age-friendly designation — and its two downtowns
Miramichi didn't become senior-friendly overnight. This process began back in 2017, and it involved numerous initiatives, including adding more crosswalks, bike lanes, seating areas, public facilities, and shade structures in city parks and green spaces. These elements make it easier for resident and visiting seniors to get around and explore on their own. Similarly, you can check out the Canadian riverside college city of Moncton, which holds the same recognition.
What makes Miramichi even more impressive is that the city has two separate downtowns. These are the Chatham and Newcastle districts, which were distinct municipalities until they were united as the City of Miramichi 1995, albeit somewhat controversially. If you're a tourist, this means you get to experience Miramichi two different ways. According to the city's website, Chatham is the more historic area, with gorgeous buildings like the St. Michael's Basilica. Newcastle, by comparison, is home to bustling streets full of shops and restaurants, like Hennessy's Pub, a relatively new addition (established in 2022) serving traditional pub fare and overlooking the river.
Another advantage of having two downtowns is that the city is practically bursting with vibrant festivals. However, since the weather gets pretty chilly during the winter, most of these events occur during the late spring and summer, when temperatures usually stay within the mid-70-degree Fahrenheit range. Highlights include the annual Irish Festival, Scottish Festival, Folksong Festival, and Miracon, which focuses on activities like video games, cosplaying, and more.
Planning your vacation to Miramichi
Unless you happen to live in Maine, driving to Miramichi from the United States is likely more trouble than it's worth. Instead, you can fly into Canada's "craft brew capital," the shoreside city of Fredericton, which has an international airport. From there, it takes just over two hours to reach the city. Alternatively, you can try to fly into Miramichi Airport, which sits just south of the Chatham district. Most of the hotel options are in Newcastle, where you can find chains like Travelodge or Ramada, or local accommodations like the Governor's Mansion Inn. As the name suggests, the historic building used to seat New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor, but it has been converted into a swanky, luxurious hotel.
Although the downtown areas and local festivals offer great reasons to visit, world-class fishing is another attraction in Miramichi. The Miramichi River is considered one of the best rivers in the world for catching Atlantic salmon, and it's also home to striped bass and several trout species. In fact, the Miramichi Striper Cup is held annually in May and has anglers competing to see who can catch and release the biggest and best bass in the river. If you're looking for salmon, you can catch it between April and October, although fly-fishing from the riverbanks is the best option for late summer and early fall.
Beyond fishing, Miramichi is also renowned for its outdoor activities and natural spaces. One of the most unique is the Middle Island Irish Historic Park, which sits in the center of the river and can be accessed by car. Or, if you're really trying to explore the wilderness, drive about 45 minutes southeast to Canada's stunning national park with warm-water beaches, camping, and hiking.