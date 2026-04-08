Canada's East Coast 'Craft Brew Capital' Is An Unsung Shoreside City With Lively Breweries

Despite Canada covering an impressive 3.8 million square miles, most travelers tend to stick to the same tried-and-true destinations. Think places like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, the destination to visit for charming Paris vibes at a lower cost and fewer crowds. But while these hubs might be more convenient to visit than one of the most popular cities in the world, they can still feel too noisy or crowded to those just looking to take in the country's exceptional coastline somewhere more laid-back and peaceful, but with enough interest and amenities to make the trip run smoothly. If that sounds like what you want, consider adding Fredericton to the bucket list. As the capital of New Brunswick, the city promises lots of interesting attractions, from a long-standing brewery scene to festivals and farmers markets. Fredericton's location right on the St. John River shores creates an outdoorsy allure, as well. Here, you'll find a scenic walking bridge and a sprawling green park that sits less than one-and-a-half mile away from downtown.

Those living in the northeasternmost parts of the U.S. can realistically drive to Fredericton. If you're coming from Maine, for example, you're looking at a very reasonable three-and-a-half-hour drive. Fliers, on the other hand, have a couple of options. First, see if you can find a flight to Fredericton International Airport. At just a little over 9 miles away, this is the closest alternative. The runner-up is Saint John Airport. This one has more flights, but it's a tiny, cramped airport that was once ranked "the worst place to fly out of." That's why many travelers consider Greater Moncton International Airport instead. It's almost two hours away, but you've got a better chance of finding a convenient flight here.