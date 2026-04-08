Canada's East Coast 'Craft Brew Capital' Is An Unsung Shoreside City With Lively Breweries
Despite Canada covering an impressive 3.8 million square miles, most travelers tend to stick to the same tried-and-true destinations. Think places like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, the destination to visit for charming Paris vibes at a lower cost and fewer crowds. But while these hubs might be more convenient to visit than one of the most popular cities in the world, they can still feel too noisy or crowded to those just looking to take in the country's exceptional coastline somewhere more laid-back and peaceful, but with enough interest and amenities to make the trip run smoothly. If that sounds like what you want, consider adding Fredericton to the bucket list. As the capital of New Brunswick, the city promises lots of interesting attractions, from a long-standing brewery scene to festivals and farmers markets. Fredericton's location right on the St. John River shores creates an outdoorsy allure, as well. Here, you'll find a scenic walking bridge and a sprawling green park that sits less than one-and-a-half mile away from downtown.
Those living in the northeasternmost parts of the U.S. can realistically drive to Fredericton. If you're coming from Maine, for example, you're looking at a very reasonable three-and-a-half-hour drive. Fliers, on the other hand, have a couple of options. First, see if you can find a flight to Fredericton International Airport. At just a little over 9 miles away, this is the closest alternative. The runner-up is Saint John Airport. This one has more flights, but it's a tiny, cramped airport that was once ranked "the worst place to fly out of." That's why many travelers consider Greater Moncton International Airport instead. It's almost two hours away, but you've got a better chance of finding a convenient flight here.
Why Fredericton is Canada's East Coast craft brew capital
According to a document published by Fredericton Capital Region, the area's "craft brew capital" status comes from the fact that this is where you'll find the most craft brewers per capita in the Maritimes (a region that includes Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, on top of New Brunswick). You'll find tens of lively breweries and distilleries both in and around Fredericton, with Picaroons being one of the most popular picks. Its beer selection is impressive, and it includes everything from different types of ales and IPAs to stouts and pilsners. It offers tasting tours for people over 19, and these experiences are usually described as fun and informative. There's a patio from where you can take in the local scenery, but don't forget to try something on the menu other than beers, be it a burger, tacos, or a glass of cider.
Trailway Brewing is another good option. Founded in 2014, the place has quickly established itself through its crisp, refreshing beers, laid-back atmosphere, and friendly service. And while it, too, has a varied selection on tap, its focus remains American-style Ales. The tasting room is open every day, and during summer, it has a food truck on site, though outside food is allowed in, too.
Another fantastic way to take in the city's brewing scene is to attend the annual Fredericton Craft Beer Festival. Vendors serve hundreds of beer, cider, wine, and spirit varieties, many of which are sourced locally. Again, only people aged 19 or older can attend the event. Want to explore more of that New Brunswick charm? You can always drive the 100 miles to St. Martins. Canada's charming coastal village offers a scenic fairytale getaway with high tides and local shops.
Fredericton is an unsung shoreside gem with unmissable attractions
Between its craft beer legacy and unmissable attractions, Fredericton is generally considered a visit-worthy city, yet it usually attracts between one and two million visitors a year, which is just a fraction of better-known Canadian hubs like Toronto or Montreal. That's because the province capital has managed to fly a bit under the radar, and this is great news for those who want to experience its shoreside allure in peace.
A good way to experience the water views, especially for first-timers, is to visit the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge perched over the St. John River, Eastern Canada's longest at 418 miles. First built in the late 19th century, the structure still serves as the main link between Fredericton's north and south sides. Only pedestrians, bikes, and scooters are allowed. It's touted as a great place to walk, and it's wheelchair-accessible. For many, though, the main draw is the beautiful scenery, which, according to visitors, gets even better at sunset. Keep the waterfront adventures going by driving to Shediac next. It takes around two hours to reach, but this is Canada's "lobster capital of the world" that serves seafood feasts and perfect coastal adventures.
Back in Fredericton, Odell Park is another popular attraction. It spans over 400 acres, and some of its most notable features include the botanical gardens, duck pond, disc golf course, grill stands, and arboretum. There's a good variety of trails, which feel so peaceful and grassy that visitors find it unbelievable that they're still within city limits. Last but not least, add a stop to the Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market to the itinerary. It's open every Saturday, and it features over 200 local vendors selling specialty foods, crafts, fresh produce, and more. Visitors compliment the atmosphere.