Canada's Riverside College City Is Brimming With Charm
Those looking for a vibrant, charming city that offers fun seasonal activities, natural phenomenons, and access to some of New Brunswick's incredible geographic attractions need look no further than Canada's idyllic city of Moncton. Situated along the banks of the Petitcodiac River, Moncton is known as the "Hub City," as it sits right in the center of Canada's Maritime Provinces, providing easy access to nearby cities and attractions.
Moncton is unique for a lot of reasons. With a population of about 102,500 residents, it is the most populous city in the province. It began as an Acadian settlement named "Le Coude," and the city still maintains a large Acadian presence. Moncton was the first Canadian city to have two official languages, English and French, and about half of the citizens are fluent in both.
A lot of the city's charm comes from its colleges and universities, and it is consistently listed among Canada's best college cities. Like the vibrant, artsy college town of Sackville nearby, Moncton's schools have a large part in city life, particularly the Université de Moncton, as it regularly hosts theater productions, concerts, and film screenings, many of which are open to the public. The university is also home to the Acadian Museum, containing more than 38,000 artifacts related to Acadian history and culture.
Cultural attractions and seasonal adventures in Moncton
One of the most inviting aspects of visiting a college city is that there is a wide variety of unique activities. In Moncton, a great place to begin is Resurgo Place, a large facility dedicated to Moncton's history and heritage. It houses the Moncton Museum, a local favorite that was originally built in the 1970s and was renovated extensively in 2014 to blend modern aesthetics with the building's rich history. Fans of live performances should visit the Capitol Theatre, a restored theater originally built in 1922 and later used as a cinema. Located in the middle of downtown, this is a great place to watch a movie, catch live music, or see a play.
While those are some of the year-round attractions in Moncton, the city also has plenty of seasonal or annual events that are definitely worth the trip. The city has a packed spring and summer schedule, beginning in late April with the Frye Festival, the biggest literary festival in Atlantic Canada. With its beginnings in 1999, the event brings authors, poets, playwrights, and literary fans from all over the world to celebrate English and French literature and features more than 50 unique events over the course of 10 days.
For foodies, Moncton is only about 17 miles away from Shediac, Canada's "lobster capital of the world," so a visit to the city wouldn't be complete without tasting some of its world-famous seafood. From June to September, visitors have the opportunity to try Lobster Tales, a relaxing boat cruise where guests can enjoy fresh lobster and stunning views of the coast.
Natural phenomena in and around Moncton
Moncton is a great starting point for exploring New Brunswick's natural phenomena. The Petitcodiac River that runs through the city is best known for the tidal bore, a strong, large wave caused by the Bay of Fundy. It occurs twice a day, and locals and visitors alike gather to watch this phenomenon. There is a website that provides estimates each day for when this phenomenon occurs, but visitors are advised to arrive about 30 minutes before the estimated time.
Another Moncton phenomenon is the famous Magnetic Hill, one of the most popular natural attractions in Canada. Since the 1930s, this gravity hill has played an optical illusion, appearing to be an uphill slope when it is really downhill, and when drivers put their car in neutral, it seems as if it is magically rolling uphill. After your mind-bending trip "up" the hill, visit the adjacent Magnetic Hill Park, which includes a zoo, a live music venue, and Magic Mountain, the largest waterpark in Atlantic Canada. For more family-friendly outdoor activities, Moncton is home to several green spaces, from Centennial Park in the city center to the 2,200-acre Irishtown Nature Park.
Although Moncton has plenty of adventure within its city limits, it is not known as the "Hub City" for no reason. It is only about 20 miles away from Parlee Beach, Canada's warmest saltwater beach, where the water's temperature can get up to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, about an hour away is Kouchibouguac National Park, a stunning outdoor haven that is worth the drive.