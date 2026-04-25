Canada's Riverside College City Is Brimming With Charm

Those looking for a vibrant, charming city that offers fun seasonal activities, natural phenomenons, and access to some of New Brunswick's incredible geographic attractions need look no further than Canada's idyllic city of Moncton. Situated along the banks of the Petitcodiac River, Moncton is known as the "Hub City," as it sits right in the center of Canada's Maritime Provinces, providing easy access to nearby cities and attractions.

Moncton is unique for a lot of reasons. With a population of about 102,500 residents, it is the most populous city in the province. It began as an Acadian settlement named "Le Coude," and the city still maintains a large Acadian presence. Moncton was the first Canadian city to have two official languages, English and French, and about half of the citizens are fluent in both.

A lot of the city's charm comes from its colleges and universities, and it is consistently listed among Canada's best college cities. Like the vibrant, artsy college town of Sackville nearby, Moncton's schools have a large part in city life, particularly the Université de Moncton, as it regularly hosts theater productions, concerts, and film screenings, many of which are open to the public. The university is also home to the Acadian Museum, containing more than 38,000 artifacts related to Acadian history and culture.