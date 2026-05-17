Between Philly And Baltimore Is An Abandoned Military Fort Turned State Park With Scenic Hiking And Fishing

Along the banks of the Delaware River in New Jersey stand the remains of a fort that was longer in the making than it was operational. The government bought the land in the 1830s with the intent of constructing a fort, but it wasn't until after the Civil War that those plans started coming to fruition. The region's defenses hadn't kept pace with military advancements. To address this, construction started in 1872 on what was called the Battery at Finn's Point, but only two guns were put in place before work halted in 1876. Twenty years later, with the Spanish-American War looming, new plans were developed for a three-fort defense system, one on the site of the aborted Battery at Finn's Point project. This time, the fortifications were completed, and it opened in 1897 as Fort Mott.

Fort Mott was state-of-the-art when it opened, equipped with 360-degree mounted guns that could defend against both land and water attacks. The sprawling site functioned as a self-contained town, with more than 30 buildings that included a hospital, on-site housing, and a school. It remained fully staffed until 1922, when the more modern Fort Saulsbury opened and made it obsolete. A caretaking detachment was kept on until 1943, but the officers' quarters were moved to Fort DuPont in 1933, and many of the guns were shipped elsewhere, too, by the time it was officially decommissioned.

But Fort Mott didn't sit abandoned for long. The state of New Jersey bought the site in 1947, and by 1951, the public could visit the new Fort Mott State Park. Today, this unique attraction is part outdoor museum and part natural oasis, blending preserved buildings and restored artifacts with trails and fishing spots along the shore of the Delaware River.